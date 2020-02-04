Freshman duo Fortik, Brown lead Malcolm past Auburn in ECNC quarterfinal

MALCOLM — Heading into the season without a senior on the roster, the Malcolm girls basketball team knew younger players would have to step up.
The team’s talented youth did just that during Tuesday night’s ECNC tournament quarterfinal, as freshmen Alyssa Fortik and Emma Brown scored a game-high 14 points apiece in Malcolm’s 48-29 win over Auburn.
“We knew in the summer when they came in, they’d be pretty good players for us,” Malcolm coach Andy Klepper said. “They’re seasoned veterans right now and that’s what we need from them.”
Malcolm (16-3) quickly claimed a 17-10 first-quarter lead as Joslyn Small hit a pair of three-pointers and Brown repeatedly found her way to the free-throw line. However, Auburn (8-11) eventually trimmed the Clipper lead down to three points as five different Bulldogs scored in the second quarter.
With under 30 seconds remaining in the half, Fortik connected on a three-point attempt, and following a Malcolm steal, she drained another three-pointer from 21 feet to extend Malcolm’s halftime lead to 33-23.
“She’s watched a lot of Steph Curry," Klepper said. "She practices those shots and they’re in her range.”
After forcing nine first-half turnovers from Auburn, Malcolm’s press helped the Clippers wear down the Bulldogs and force them into long three-point attempts. The Bulldogs shot just 3-for-22 from beyond the arc while Malcolm connected on 7 of 21 attempts.
Malcolm extended its lead to 42-29 as Jocelyn Lambert scored all six of Auburn’s third-quarter points and led her team with 10 on the night. A low-scoring fourth quarter soon emerged, with Malcolm scoring six points and holding Auburn scoreless for the final 8-plus minutes of the game.
“That’s the press, it gets to teams and wears them out, and that’s what we were hoping to do,” Klepper said. “Even if we’re not getting a lot of turnovers, it’s going to get them tired by the fourth quarter.”
Klepper said the 17 turnovers his team forced were fewer than in its 51-38 win over Auburn in early December, but he was still proud of his team’s defensive effort. With the win, the Clippers advance to the semifinals of the ECNC tournament, where they will face Yutan on Friday night.
Now on an eight-game winning streak, the Clippers are ready for the homestretch of the season, with their junior class providing the leadership they need in lieu of any seniors.
“This is a pretty loose bunch; even before the game they were smiling and joking around, and that’s just who they are,” Klepper said.