Fremont's third-quarter frenzy more than makes up for first-half hiccups in win against Lincoln East

Fremont used a full-court press to create some extra opportunities in the third quarter, and junior Taylor McCabe, known most for her scoring, showed why she also is one of the state’s top defenders. Her steals helped the Tigers in the third quarter.

“They picked up the intensity,” East coach Dennis Prichard said. “I was pretty happy with what we did tonight, but that was pretty disappointing that when they started pressuring us — that’s what we see every day in practice — we didn’t handle it well. They went on a run and got some turnovers there.

“They ramped it up a notch, and we didn’t.”

Third-quarter turns have been the norm for the hot-shooting Tigers this year. They scored 30 third-quarter points Saturday in a 77-73 win against Glenwood, the No. 1 team in Iowa Class 4A.

McCabe, an Iowa recruit, finished with a game-high 24 points, including 16 in the second half. Junior Sarah Shepard had some aggressive drives to the basket in the third and finished with 16 points. The Tigers made 11 three-pointers.

Lincoln East (5-2), which has games against Columbus and No. 4 Omaha Central later this week, was led by junior Matalynn Campbell, who finished with 24 points.