Fremont's Taylor McCabe takes part in national three-point contest. How'd she do?

Taylor McCabe spent four years showing Nebraska why she is among the greatest shooters in state history.

A national television audience will soon find out what Nebraska learned immediately. McCabe can shoot it.

The Fremont senior took part in the 2022 High School Slam Dunk and 3-Point Championships on Tuesday evening in New Orleans, home to this year's men's Final Four.

McCabe — stop reading now if you don't like spoilers — won the girls three-pointer contest. She beat Tonie Morgan (signed with Georgia Tech) 19-9 in the semifinals and Londynn Jones (UCLA) 18-8 in the championship. Morgan is ranked the No. 24 recruit nationally by ESPN. Jones is No. 22.

In the Rocket Mortgage Battle of the Champions, boys champion Fletcher Loyer (Purdue) edged McCabe 19-17.

A taping of the event will be shown at noon Sunday on CBS.

McCabe, an Iowa recruit, recently was named the Journal Star's Super-State honorary captain and the Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year. McCabe hit a state-record 389 three-pointers in four seasons with Fremont.

