Fremont standout Taylor McCabe happy to be attacking a full-court summer press

Playing on one of the nation's top teams would mean more attention from college coaches and a big opportunity for McCabe to add to her Division I offer list, which includes Nebraska, Iowa and Creighton.

But then the pandemic threw recruits off their tracks.

Luckily for McCabe, she was able to start playing earlier than many players after Iowa relaxed sports restrictions in late May. All Iowa Attack has played in three tournaments so far. Though McCabe is new to the program, she has transitioned well, and was in the starting lineup the past two tournaments.

Because of NCAA restrictions, Division I and II coaches are not allowed to attend AAU tournaments, but they can catch games on livestreams or get their hands on film.

"It is weird, honestly," McCabe said. "In Ames, there's a designated spot where they all sit and there's parents and little kids over there now and it's like, 'Wait a minute.'

"I guess I would say it takes a little bit of the pressure off, just that (the coaches are) not sitting there watching."

Coaches can reach out to prospects in the 2021, ’22 and ’23 classes, and McCabe continues to receive calls, including from Power Five schools. The pandemic, however, could alter McCabe's timeline.