Fremont standout Taylor McCabe happy to be attacking a full-court summer press

The summer has picked up for Taylor McCabe.
The Fremont junior-to-be has been driving to Ames, Iowa, to practice and compete with her AAU basketball team, All Iowa Attack.
Back home, McCabe has been helping lead the Tigers' offseason workouts at the school, hitting the weight room early in the morning four times a week, while players do some individual work in the gym. On Wednesday, high school players in Nebraska were allowed to take part in team drills and scrimmage work.
It's been busy, but after losing a chance to play during the spring evaluation period because of the coronavirus shutdown, McCabe, a self-described gym rat, will gladly take busy.
After all, the 5-foot-9 sharpshooting guard wants to improve on two standout high school seasons, as well as continue to gain steam during an unprecedented recruiting period.
"We have a spot at home to do lifting and I've been running, but nothing's the same as playing in games," said McCabe, arguably the top uncommitted girls basketball player in the state. "We have an outdoor full court in my backyard so I can shoot out there, but it's really not the same as shooting indoors at a YMCA or something like that."
McCabe, as a sophomore, averaged 20.3 points per game and set a Class A single-season record for three-pointers, hitting 107 at a 42% clip. After helping lead Fremont to the state semifinals, McCabe was set to transition into AAU ball, playing for All Iowa Attack. The program's top 11th grade team was national runner-up in 2019, not losing a game until the team was reshuffled late in the summer.
Playing on one of the nation's top teams would mean more attention from college coaches and a big opportunity for McCabe to add to her Division I offer list, which includes Nebraska, Iowa and Creighton.
But then the pandemic threw recruits off their tracks.
Luckily for McCabe, she was able to start playing earlier than many players after Iowa relaxed sports restrictions in late May. All Iowa Attack has played in three tournaments so far. Though McCabe is new to the program, she has transitioned well, and was in the starting lineup the past two tournaments.
Because of NCAA restrictions, Division I and II coaches are not allowed to attend AAU tournaments, but they can catch games on livestreams or get their hands on film.
"It is weird, honestly," McCabe said. "In Ames, there's a designated spot where they all sit and there's parents and little kids over there now and it's like, 'Wait a minute.'
"I guess I would say it takes a little bit of the pressure off, just that (the coaches are) not sitting there watching."
Coaches can reach out to prospects in the 2021, ’22 and ’23 classes, and McCabe continues to receive calls, including from Power Five schools. The pandemic, however, could alter McCabe's timeline.
Her original plan was to play in front of coaches during the spring evaluation period, hopefully see if there are more options, take some visits in July and make a decision in the fall.
"Obviously without much of a live period happening, I would say it's going to be delayed," McCabe said. "It really depends on when I find the right school."
In the meantime, McCabe will control what she can control. Her focus is improving her game during some key upcoming AAU tournaments, including a series of Nike events in Des Moines, Iowa.
The 2020 first-team Super-Stater continues to work on being a bigger threat as a three-level scorer while hitting the weights. She said she has already seen an improvement in her defensive play with All Iowa Attack.
"I really want to carry that into the high school season, because I know that can be easy steals and easy points," said McCabe, who is one of three 2022 recruits playing on All Iowa Attack's 11th-grade team. "Just playing way up on people, not letting them be comfortable, taking a dribble, not letting them touch the paint at all.
"It's been really good so far," McCabe added. "That atmosphere (with All Iowa Attack) has been great because every practice has been competitive."
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!