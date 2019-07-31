Two days. Two Nebraska in-state offers on the table.
The Husker women's basketball team is looking to tap into the state's high school talent pool.
Humphrey St. Francis point guard Allison Weidner received an offer from Amy Williams on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Fremont shooting guard Taylor McCabe got an offer from the Huskers.
Weidner is a 2021 recruit and McCabe is in the 2022 class.
Weidner's recruitment has picked up a lot of steam this summer with All Nebraska Attack, especially after last weekend's tournament in Atlanta. The 5-foot-10 point guard received offers from Denver, Duquesne, North Dakota State, Omaha, South Dakota and Wyoming. Minnesota and Creighton also have shown interest.
The offer from Nebraska came on an unofficial visit to the school Tuesday.
"It was really exciting and I was at a lost for words at first," Weidner said.
Weidner averaged 20 points, 6.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.5 rebounds as a sophomore and was named the all-state Class D-2 honorary captain. She also won gold medals in the 400- and 800-meter runs at the state track and field meet.
This marked Weidner's first summer playing AAU basketball.
"Nebraska Attack has helped me so much this summer, in pretty much every aspect, mainly starting with defense," Weidner said. "My defense has completely changed and they just taught me good defensive principles."
McCabe was the only freshman named a Super-Stater by the Journal Star this past season. The 5-9 guard received third-team honors after averaging 18.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.0 steals and 2.0 assists per game. She was lethal behind the arc, hitting 42 percent of her three-pointers.
McCabe followed that with a strong summer season with Team Factory, which is based in Omaha.
"A lot of people know me as a shooter, so I really focused on being a three-level scorer (this summer)," said McCabe, who received an offer while on an unofficial visit Wednesday.
McCabe will be making visits to Iowa and Marquette this weekend. McCabe, being a sophomore, also has a lot of time to hone her skills and pick up more Power Five attention, so she's in no hurry to make a decision.
"I'm not worrying about that," she said. "When I figure out what my fit is, that's when I'll make my decision."
The Huskers also have an offer out to 2020 forward Nyayongah Gony of Lincoln High. The 6-foot-2 senior, who plays club ball for the Cornhusker Shooting Stars, is ranked the 78th-best recruit in the nation by ESPN Hoop Gurlz. She has 40-plus offers.
Briefly
Lincoln High's Kaysia Woods is starting to see a strong summer pay off.
The 6-foot guard/forward picked up an offer from North Dakota State on Monday and an offer from Xavier on Wednesday.
The junior also has offers from Kansas State, Wichita State, Colorado State and Marquette.
Woods plays club ball for Team Factory.
Omaha Burke's Aanaya Harris, a 2021 recruit, also picked up an offer from Xavier on Wednesday.