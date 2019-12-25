Fremont, Lincoln Pius X and other teams brace for multiple styles at the HAC Tournament

The Fremont girls basketball team spent some time in the Arizona sun last week.
No, this was not an R&R trip. The top priority was basketball. The Tigers competed in four games in four days at the Nike Tournament of Champions, and warmed up with the sun, reaching the finals in one of the eight brackets.
Fremont (8-1) lost in the final, but it came back to Nebraska with another shot of confidence and some valuable experience ahead of the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament, which starts Friday.
Playing at the Nike Tournament gave Fremont a chance to see multiple styles. The Tigers played against physical teams, teams that like to run, big teams and teams with mega stars.
This year's HAC Tournament will have a similar impression.
The HAC has teams (Lincoln Pius X and Lincoln High) with size. It has athletic teams (Lincoln Southwest and Lincoln North Star). It has teams that will press and run (Lincoln East). And there are plenty of stars, including Lincoln Northeast's McKenna Minter, Fremont's Taylor McCabe and Pius X's Alexis Markowski.
"I think (the) HAC is really going to prepare teams for the competition at the end of the year, as well, just because we do have some really good teams," Fremont coach Kelly Flynn said. "That's going to be a great, great tournament to come back to."
The winner of the HAC Tournament will likely have to defeat three or four teams with contrasting styles.
"Those are things that we're going to work on here when we get back from Christmas," Pius X coach Ryan Psota said. "To be quite honest, we'll see each of those teams again in January and February."
The tournament will feature five ranked teams — No. 2 Pius X, No. 3 Lincoln East, No. 4 Fremont, No. 9 Lincoln High and No. 10 Lincoln Southwest — and another team (Lincoln Northeast) just on the outside.
"There's probably six or seven teams that probably think they've got a chance of winning the whole thing," Psota said. "So it's going to be kind of nice to get into some games where you'll have to do some strategy things and do a bit more to shut down the opponent, making it a little more challenging for you to score as well. Just having some pressure on you during the game than we've had is going to be good to see."
Fremont experienced that kind of pressure in Arizona, trailing by double digits in three of the four games it played in, and winning two of them.
In the bracket final, the Tigers played Cathedral Catholic (California), which is led by 6-foot-4 Isuneh Brady, a UConn recruit and the No. 3 recruit in the country.
Fremont also was pressed a lot and had to battle against bigger teams.
"Macy Bryant (a 5-foot-10 sophomore), she had to play so big every game, because every game it was either a 6-4, a 6-5, somebody big," Flynn said. "She stayed in there and battled, and led us in rebounding. I was just really impressed with her."
McCabe, a sophomore, averaged 26 points per game in Arizona despite teams keying on her. Senior point guard Sydney Golladay, Bryant, junior Charli Earth and sophomore Sarah Shepard have provided balance. Senior Lexie Glosser is the top player off the bench and stepped into the starting lineup when Earth missed three games because of a sprained ankle.
Fremont played in the Nike Tournament of Champions last year, built confidence and used momentum from the tournament to reach last year's HAC Tournament final (a game that was never played because of weather).
But Fremont will not be the only team riding momentum into the tournament. Pius X and East are unbeaten, and Lincoln Northeast is coming off an upset of Lincoln High.
Eleven teams will take aim at the HAC title beginning with Friday's play-in games. Fremont (No. 1 seed), East (No. 2), Pius X (No. 3), Lincoln High (No. 4) and Lincoln Northeast (No. 5) have first-round byes. Eleven teams also will look to use the tournament as a launching pad. Psota said the goal is to be better when the tournament concludes.
"I think there are some things that we can definitely improve on both offensively and defensively," he said. "Obviously, we're going to see a lot of teams with a lot of different styles of play, so kind of like the state tournament, you kind of have to turn around, do some scouting and see how your kids react to the change from game to game on such short turnaround."
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.