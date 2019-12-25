Fremont, Lincoln Pius X and other teams brace for multiple styles at the HAC Tournament

"Macy Bryant (a 5-foot-10 sophomore), she had to play so big every game, because every game it was either a 6-4, a 6-5, somebody big," Flynn said. "She stayed in there and battled, and led us in rebounding. I was just really impressed with her."

McCabe, a sophomore, averaged 26 points per game in Arizona despite teams keying on her. Senior point guard Sydney Golladay, Bryant, junior Charli Earth and sophomore Sarah Shepard have provided balance. Senior Lexie Glosser is the top player off the bench and stepped into the starting lineup when Earth missed three games because of a sprained ankle.

Fremont played in the Nike Tournament of Champions last year, built confidence and used momentum from the tournament to reach last year's HAC Tournament final (a game that was never played because of weather).

But Fremont will not be the only team riding momentum into the tournament. Pius X and East are unbeaten, and Lincoln Northeast is coming off an upset of Lincoln High.

Eleven teams will take aim at the HAC title beginning with Friday's play-in games. Fremont (No. 1 seed), East (No. 2), Pius X (No. 3), Lincoln High (No. 4) and Lincoln Northeast (No. 5) have first-round byes. Eleven teams also will look to use the tournament as a launching pad. Psota said the goal is to be better when the tournament concludes.

"I think there are some things that we can definitely improve on both offensively and defensively," he said. "Obviously, we're going to see a lot of teams with a lot of different styles of play, so kind of like the state tournament, you kind of have to turn around, do some scouting and see how your kids react to the change from game to game on such short turnaround."

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0