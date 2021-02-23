'Free throws win games:' Kugler, Spartans follow that advice in holding off much-improved LNE team in A-7

Dad was on to something about those free throws.

Olivia Kugler is convinced of that.

"On the weekends, me and my dad go shoot and he always tells me, 'Free throws win games, free throws win games. Step up to the line confident and shoot the ball,'" she said.

And that's what the Lincoln East senior guard did Tuesday night in a game in which Lincoln Northeast refused to go away.

The No. 10 Spartans hit 16 of 18 free throws in the fourth quarter — Kugler was 7-of-8 in that stretch — on their way to a 46-34 win against the Rockets in an A-7 girls district semifinal game at East High School.

"I think I really played those into mind and tried to knock those down to help our team," said Kugler, who finished with a game-high 20 points.

Junior Mattie Campbell also was 7-of-8 from the line in the fourth quarter and senior Haley Peterson hit a couple, too.

The result looked much different from the first time the Spartans and Rockets met. East won 58-34 in early January.

Both teams had a hard time finding a rhythm on offense Tuesday, especially in the second quarter, when East and Northeast combined for seven points.