Foul-riddled Rockets find a boost in overtime win against Marian; East caps big weekend behind Faalii's late three

Scratching to keep the game very close, Lincoln Northeast had two starters foul out in the fourth quarter.

And then after forcing overtime, the Rockets lost their best player to five fouls, too.

On a day they needed others to step up, the Rockets got it in a 71-63 girls basketball victory over Omaha Marian on Saturday at Northeast High School.

Rasheedah Phillips led the way with 24 points and junior Jaeden Webb scored 16 to help lift a Northeast team that was quite short-handed by the 3-minute mark of overtime.

Junior Serena Heeran fouled out early in the fourth quarter and sophomore point guard Yelaniya Bradley was out later in the quarter. Sophomore standout Doneelah Washington fouled out within the first minute of OT.

But Phillips and Webb kept the light on.

Phillips scored on back-to-back layups in the extra session, and Webb added some key free throws, and it came after Northeast trailed for most of the fourth quarter, including 60-55 with 1:43 remaining.

The difference in overtime?

"We wanted to win," Webb simply said. "I think it's just the mentality of, 'We're not losing this game.'"

Washington and Heeran, the Rockets' best frontcourt players, battled foul trouble throughout and didn't see a lot of minutes. But it was Washington's bucket, through three defenders, in the final seconds of regulation that tied the game at 61-61.

Phillips, who was one of the leaders on the JV team earlier in the season, is now finding her role with the varsity lineup, and Webb, who started earlier in the season, continues to bolster the Rockets' depth.

Northeast coach Charity Iromuanya said she was proud of the way her team battled back, including the role players.

"I think this was a huge message to the team that, 'Hey, any day can be anyone that has to get in there and play," she said. "But I think they know that. It's not just about one player, it's about all of us. We're so much stronger together, moving the ball around, when we're attacking the rim and not settling for threes."

Sophomore McKenna Stover had 18 points for the Crusaders (7-11).

The Rockets (12-6), who have won five straight, now prepare for their most difficult stretch of the season. They play at No. 1 Millard South and host No. 6 Bellevue East next week. They also have No. 2 Fremont.

"We want to face the challenges, so we're just excited," Iromuanya said.

East picks up another big win

Sophomore Shandy Faallii hit a three-pointer from the corner with 4 seconds left to spark the Spartans' second upset in less than 24 hours.

A day after beating No. 7 Lincoln Pius X on the Thunderbolts' home floor, East knocked off No. 9 Bellevue West 46-44 on Saturday at East High School.

"It was a perfect shot, nothing but net," said East assistant coach Brian Burlington, who was serving as head coach Saturday.

Bellevue West's Taryn Wharton hit a three with 24 seconds left to give the Thunderbirds (13-5) a two-point lead before East responded.

Faalii had 14 points and Mattie Campbell added 13 for East (10-9), which won two straight games for the first time since the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament.

"February is the time that you got to get ready for the districts, and we certainly put two games against quality opponents back and back here," Burlington said. "I'm really proud of the girls, the way they performed."

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

