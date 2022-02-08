Fortik, with help of her teammates, sets school record for points as Malcolm upsets No. 4 Wahoo

MALCOLM — Talk about a night for Malcolm.

Junior Alyssa Fortik was just three points from the school’s all-time scoring record coming into the game. Her first bucket broke the record when she drilled a three-pointer from the left wing.

But she didn’t know she broke the record.

Malcolm waited until after the game was over to announce that she had done it. Fortik finished Tuesday’s game with a team-high 14 points, getting her to 972 career points, and she helped lead Malcolm to a 41-40 upset of Class C-1 No. 4 Wahoo.

“All-time leading scorer in school history,” Malcolm coach Any Klepper said. “That’s something to be proud of. That means a lot.

"She’d be the first one to tell you it’s all about the team. It wouldn’t be possible without her teammates. She’s that kind of girl. She’s been our leader. Again, this is a team win. She’s going to get a bunch of records before she’s done, but she’d tell you her teammates mean more to her than any record.”

Klepper was right, as Fortik admitted it’s a record she’s wanted since she started but praised her teammates and coaches for helping her get there. She’s likely to get to 1,000 points within the next few games, becoming only the second basketball player, boys or girls, in school history to reach that number.

“Ever since I started as a freshman, I wanted it,” Fortik said. “I got it thanks to my team and my coaches. It means a lot. Hopefully I can get 1,000 points ... if we get to the state tournament. I want to keep building the relationship with my team. I couldn’t do it without them.”

Fortik wasn’t the only Malcolm junior who had a big night. Junior Emma Brown scored a layup with 21 seconds left, giving her team the lead in the closing moments of the fourth quarter.

“That was the game plan coming in,” Klepper said. “Wahoo doesn’t have a lot of size, and we just wanted to pound it inside to Emma as much as we could. We did it early. Kind of got away from it because their help defense figured it out. She was able to snag that one out and just went up and finished. She’s having a great second half of the year.”

Malcolm (18-4) has one of the toughest subdistricts in the state with C-1 No. 3 Lincoln Lutheran and C-1 contender Milford. The Clippers are coming off of a close loss to D-1 No. 1 Elmwood-Murdock on Saturday. On Thursday, they play Class B No. 8 Beatrice. Klepper said if those games don’t get his team ready for the postseason, nothing will.

Wahoo (15-6) was led by Sammy Leu and her 15 points.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0