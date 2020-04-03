Former Super-Stater McKenna Sims transferring to Morningside

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

McKenna Sims, the 2019 Journal Star Super-State girls honorary captain, will be playing closer to home after spending one season at Division I Illinois State.

Morningside, one of the top NAIA programs in the country, announced the addition of Sims, a 5-foot-9 point guard from South Sioux City, on Friday.

Morningside is located in Sioux City, Iowa.

Sims played in 29 games this past season for the 19-10 Redbirds. She averaged 2.0 points and 1.6 rebounds in 8.9 minutes of action per contest, while shooting 36% from the field. She scored a career-high 13 points against Jackson State on Dec. 19.

Sims averaged 18.2 points, 6.3 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 4.1 steals per game in her final season at South Sioux City, and was named a first-team Super-Stater.

She finished third in school history in points, assists and steals.

