Former backcourt mates Kelley-Johnson and Iromuanya back at Northeast, but this time as opposing coaches

Charity Iromuanya and Dominique Kelley-Johnson have stepped inside Ed Johnson Gym at Lincoln Northeast countless times together.
They were backcourt mates during the height of Northeast girls basketball, a run that included a Class A state championship in 2005, and a string of 48 straight victories.
On Friday night, about a decade and a half later, Iromuanya and Kelley-Johnson will be on the same floor. But this time, as opposing coaches.
Kelley-Johnson is in her second season guiding Lincoln High, while Iromuanya is four games into her run as Northeast's head coach. The Rockets will host the Links at 7:30 p.m.
"I think we're both excited for one another, honestly, and happy for one another," Iromuanya said.
The former high school teammates go way back. They played against each other as kids and spent the night at each others' houses as kids. Their competitive levels seem pretty even.
"Just super-competitive, just super-passionate and super-fiery about basketball," Kelley-Johnson said.
They both had success playing at the Division I level, Kelley-Johnson at Nebraska and Iromuanya at Albany. And both had a passion for coaching at a younger age.
Kelley-Johnson said she knew she wanted to be a head coach when she was 12, while Iromuanya always liked the idea of coming back to Northeast.
"It's always been something that was in the back of my mind," she said. "You win a state championship with Northeast and it's like, 'How awesome would it be if you're coaching for Northeast,' and it just worked out."
The two coaches plan to treat Friday's game like any other. The Rockets (2-2) continue to work in four new starters around two-time Super-Stater and Seton Hall recruit McKenna Minter. Lincoln High, meanwhile, is ranked No. 6 in Class A and seeking to build on a 4-0 start.
"With Lincoln High girls basketball and kind of its history of not being super-strong, I'm just really proud of our kids and how they've started the season," Kelley-Johnson said. "Honestly, we're just trying to approach it like the other four games that we've had this year."
That said, Friday's game will certainly have a reunion undertone to it. Rich Olson, who was the Rockets' head coach when Iromuanya and Kelley-Johnson played, is an assistant at Lincoln High, so he'll be in the building, too.
The players know each other well, also.
"More than just Charity and myself, a lot of these kids went to middle school together," Kelley-Johnson said. "Kaysia (Woods), Nyayien (Koang), Nyayongah (Gony) went to school with the Minter girls and they kind of all grew up playing together."
Though on different sidelines, Iromuanya and Kelley-Johnson have the same goal. As players, they helped elevate the Northeast program. They want to do the same for girls basketball at their respective schools.
"Honestly, I feel like it's what the city needs," Iromuanya said. "It needs young women that truly care about their athletes on and off the court, and have faced different adversities in life and are able to overcome them and really just kind of help mentor the young women that we're leading in our programs."
