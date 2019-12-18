Former backcourt mates Kelley-Johnson and Iromuanya back at Northeast, but this time as opposing coaches

"It's always been something that was in the back of my mind," she said. "You win a state championship with Northeast and it's like, 'How awesome would it be if you're coaching for Northeast,' and it just worked out."

The two coaches plan to treat Friday's game like any other. The Rockets (2-2) continue to work in four new starters around two-time Super-Stater and Seton Hall recruit McKenna Minter. Lincoln High, meanwhile, is ranked No. 6 in Class A and seeking to build on a 4-0 start.

"With Lincoln High girls basketball and kind of its history of not being super-strong, I'm just really proud of our kids and how they've started the season," Kelley-Johnson said. "Honestly, we're just trying to approach it like the other four games that we've had this year."

That said, Friday's game will certainly have a reunion undertone to it. Rich Olson, who was the Rockets' head coach when Iromuanya and Kelley-Johnson played, is an assistant at Lincoln High, so he'll be in the building, too.

The players know each other well, also.

"More than just Charity and myself, a lot of these kids went to middle school together," Kelley-Johnson said. "Kaysia (Woods), Nyayien (Koang), Nyayongah (Gony) went to school with the Minter girls and they kind of all grew up playing together."