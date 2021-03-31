Forbes replaces Walker as girls basketball coach at Wahoo

Sean Forbes has been named the new girls basketball coach at Wahoo, the school announced Wednesday.

He replaces Linda Walker, who guided the Warriors to 373 wins over 24 seasons as head coach.

Forbes was an assistant coach on Walker's staff. He also had prior stops as an assistant at Ashland-Greenwood, Bishop Neumann and Waverly, and was the head boys basketball coach at Logan View/Scribner Snyder for six seasons.

Forbes' basketball background also includes time with the NBDA Bison program from 2013-19.

Walker took over for Wahoo in 1997 and led the Warriors to state runner-up finishes in 2010 and 2011.

Wahoo also announced the hiring of Katie Reeves as varsity volleyball coach.

The 2015 Wahoo graduate takes over for Trish Larson, who stepped down after the season after leading the program to three state championships in four seasons.

Reeves was an assistant under Larson for four seasons, and currently coaches with VCN Elite.

