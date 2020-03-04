For many girls, their hoop dreams were shaped by state tournaments, bigger-than-life players

Whitney Brown and her Northwest teammates had the stage to themselves for a few moments.
The Vikings had just defeated Crete 49-43 for the Class B state championship last year, and it was time to cut down the nets.
Brown, the team's standout point guard, was the last to go up the ladder. She impacted Thursday's first-round game, Friday's semifinal and then the final.
But as Brown later learned, her impact went beyond the court at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
She recalls going to a game and being approached by a parent.
"(She) said her daughter has looked up to me and has watched me play and asked for a picture," said Brown, now a senior. "That kind of made it real that there are those kids out there. I always try to set a good example on and off the court and the decisions I made in life."
The girls state basketball tournament is this week in Lincoln. There are hundreds of girls who grow up with the sport, their hoop dreams shaped by what goes on over the best three-day stretch in high school sports.
For Brown, her basketball desire was influenced by watching her oldest sister McKenzie lead the Vikings to back-to-back state titles in 2013 and ’14.
Lincoln Christian's Olivia Hollenbeck loved watching Jessica Shepard play. Millard South's Jayme Horan gravitated toward the skills of former Lincoln Pius X standout Maddie Simon. Her Patriot teammate Maddie Krull recalls going to watch Omaha Benson star Kianna Ibis with her father.
Crofton senior Alexis Arens started dreaming bigger the moment she watched her oldest sister Bridget cut down the net and wave it toward the Crofton spectators following a state win.
"The crowd just went crazy," Arens said. "I still get the shivers kind of thinking about it."
To those players growing up, the Jessica Shepards, the Maddie Simons and the McKenzie Browns were bigger than life. Those players have grown up. They're seniors, juniors and sophomores in high school, and this week, they're the bigger-than-life influences for the young girls attending the tournament.
"Now that I'm a senior, going to the elementary (school), the kids want to know how you're doing and how you're playing and who you play," said Arens, who helped lead Crofton the C-2 tournament. "They're all rooting for us."
***
Hollenbeck stands at 6-foot-3, so, yeah, the elementary kids at Lincoln Christian look up to her, literally.
But basketball has played a larger role. With the elementary and high schools connected at Christian, there's a strong bond between the students.
"We have a really good community here and I think all the little kids look up to our teams," said Hollenbeck, who is set to play in her fourth state tournament with the Crusaders. "I think we just have a really tight community and we just have a good program for so long that kids look up to that and want do to the same thing. I think that's how I was, that's how my sister (Emie) was."
Hollenbeck's sister was a big influence in her getting into basketball. They grew up going to state tournament games, too.
"It's always been kind of a dream," Hollenbeck said. "Me and (Jessica Shepard's) little sister were best friends; we would always be like, 'Oh, my, gosh, maybe that will be us one day.'"
***
Krull and Horan certainly have the attention of opposing teams. They're 1A and 1B on every scouting report.
But there are more eyes on the Millard South duo.
Krull was cutting down a net after Millard South's district finals victory against Omaha Northwest last week when she noticed a heartwarming gathering. Kids had lined up one by one on both ends of the court — Horan was on the other ladder on the opposite side — to take pictures with the players.
"That's something in our four years we really tried to build is that connection with little kids and be role models for for little kids and have a group of girls that they can look up to and watch like we had," said Krull, who will be playing in her fourth state tournament.
It's a big reason why Krull and Horan spend time at their neighborhood YMCA, helping with youth camps and sessions.
"Just those little things, because I know when my older sister played basketball, there was a lot of girls from Millard South that I would watch, and I thought it was so cool when they'd come up and talk to me after a game," said Horan, who got to state tournaments with her dad and sister when she was younger. "To me when I was little, that was a huge thing that I always looked forward to."
***
Morgan Maly started playing basketball when she was in the third grade. She went to state tournament games when she was young, and remembers watching Maddie Simon.
"You want that to be you, you hope it's you one day," said Maly, who went from picturing herself to hitting shots at a state tournament to being one of the biggest stars at this week's tournament.
And, yes, Maly sheepishly admits, she has a fan club.
"We have a little mentoring program with our fifth-graders and we go down there every Wednesday," Maly said. "Everyone is telling us good luck and that they're going to watch the game (Thursday). We definitely get support."
***
It's state week. The players have been working for this for months and years. Some of them have been dreaming about it for longer.
"After seeing my sister win that first state championship, it was like, 'I wanted to be there, I wanted to be in her shoes, I want to do the same thing,'" Brown said. "She won two state championships and that's something I want do do, so to get the opportunity to do that again and try to tie with her is something that has been a goal of mine since she won that second one."
Said Maly, who remembers watching teams celebrate a state title when she was little, "It'd be really special. It'd be just kind of full circle."
On Saturday, six teams will get the chance to climb up a pair of ladders. A senior or a standout performer will lift the net up high, and young girls — a future wave of basketball players — will be watching and freezing that moment for down the road.
"Playing in Pinnacle is a dream, but to cut down the nets in Pinnacle, that's a whole other story," Krull said. "To be the team on the ladder and to be the team that gets to swing it around, it would mean the world."
