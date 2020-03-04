For many girls, their hoop dreams were shaped by state tournaments, bigger-than-life players

Hollenbeck's sister was a big influence in her getting into basketball. They grew up going to state tournament games, too.

"It's always been kind of a dream," Hollenbeck said. "Me and (Jessica Shepard's) little sister were best friends; we would always be like, 'Oh, my, gosh, maybe that will be us one day.'"

Krull and Horan certainly have the attention of opposing teams. They're 1A and 1B on every scouting report.

But there are more eyes on the Millard South duo.

Krull was cutting down a net after Millard South's district finals victory against Omaha Northwest last week when she noticed a heartwarming gathering. Kids had lined up one by one on both ends of the court — Horan was on the other ladder on the opposite side — to take pictures with the players.

"That's something in our four years we really tried to build is that connection with little kids and be role models for for little kids and have a group of girls that they can look up to and watch like we had," said Krull, who will be playing in her fourth state tournament.

It's a big reason why Krull and Horan spend time at their neighborhood YMCA, helping with youth camps and sessions.