For Bri and McKenna Minter, the only thing stronger than their passion for hoops is their bond as twin sisters

"I've coached siblings before, but coaching twins, it's a different level of chemistry that they have on the court," Iromuanya said. "Even in practice, they just thrive off of each other. Bri makes a basket and McKenna is always the first one jumping up and down. McKenna makes a basket and it's the same thing. Practice, they're constantly pushing each other and they speak to each other in different languages that no one else really understands because they're twins."

Bri and McKenna took a liking to basketball when they were 6. Their dad, former Husker and and Carolina Panther Mike Minter, would take them to the YMCA when they lived in North Carolina. The two sisters always made sure to play together and not against each other. They'd play in co-ed games and leagues, beating all challengers, including the boys.

"We just play with each other all grown up and people didn't want to play us," McKenna said. "We would just run everybody."

Their basketball bond is strong, but the Minters' family bond is much stronger. Look no further than their college plans.

Last fall, McKenna committed to play basketball at Seton Hall in South Orange, New Jersey. Bri hopes to attend the school, too, hopefully earning a student-manager role with the basketball team.