For Bri and McKenna Minter, the only thing stronger than their passion for hoops is their bond as twin sisters

When you see one, you're likely to spot the other. Simply put, McKenna and Bri Minter are rarely apart.
They attend the same school and play for the same team. They'll sit with each other at basketball games, and break down game film together.
Senior year is known as the last hurrah for any athlete, a chance for a competitor to fully appreciate those final months and days.
So imagine the fun the Minters, twin sisters, are having. For the first time since their Lincoln Rocket days in eighth grade, McKenna and Bri are starting at the same time, sharing the same backcourt at Lincoln Northeast.
"I'm having a lot of fun because we really never got to play with each other for a long time," McKenna said. "We used to always grow up playing with each other and then had that break not playing with each other. Now it's exciting to be able to play with each other again."
Said Bri, "It's really special. She's a good leader on the court for me to play my best."
Like most sets of twins, McKenna and Bri have a lot in common. McKenna, at 5-foot-8, has 3 inches on her sister, which leads to one family myth.
"They always think she's the youngest one," said McKenna, acknowledging many people don't realize that they are twins.
Actually, Bri is the oldest. By one minute.
Their strongest link is basketball.
McKenna, of course, has been one of the state's top basketball players for four years. She started as a freshman and earned first-team Super-State honors right out of the gate before an ACL injury sidelined her for most of her sophomore season. She still managed to surpass 1,000 career points.
With Northeast rostering several older players, Bri spent her first two varsity seasons as a reserve, though she saw some minutes as a junior, before emerging as the Rockets' starter at point guard this season.
"I was just patient, and waiting for my chance," Bri said.
Now Minter 2.0 is making some noise for the Rockets. McKenna, a two-time Super-Stater, is one of the state's top scorers at nearly 19 points per game. She also leads the team in rebounds (7.4 per game) and steals (3.2), while Bri leads in assists (2.4) and is second in steals (2.0).
Both said they can sense what the other is going to do on the court before it happens.
"She's always knowing where I'm going to be on the court, and she'll dish the ball for me," McKenna said. "We know what positions we're going to be in at certain times."
First year-head coach Charity Iromuanya said the twins mesh well together on the court.
"I've coached siblings before, but coaching twins, it's a different level of chemistry that they have on the court," Iromuanya said. "Even in practice, they just thrive off of each other. Bri makes a basket and McKenna is always the first one jumping up and down. McKenna makes a basket and it's the same thing. Practice, they're constantly pushing each other and they speak to each other in different languages that no one else really understands because they're twins."
Bri and McKenna took a liking to basketball when they were 6. Their dad, former Husker and and Carolina Panther Mike Minter, would take them to the YMCA when they lived in North Carolina. The two sisters always made sure to play together and not against each other. They'd play in co-ed games and leagues, beating all challengers, including the boys.
"We just play with each other all grown up and people didn't want to play us," McKenna said. "We would just run everybody."
Their basketball bond is strong, but the Minters' family bond is much stronger. Look no further than their college plans.
Last fall, McKenna committed to play basketball at Seton Hall in South Orange, New Jersey. Bri hopes to attend the school, too, hopefully earning a student-manager role with the basketball team.
"That's everything that we've wanted since we were kids, to go to college together," McKenna said. "Especially in a whole new city to have that time with each other, that's very important to me."
Like the two sisters say, it's hard to keep them apart.
"I think they do very well for each other," Iromuanya said. "Those are two people that really understand the meaning of family. You support each other, you look out for each other, you protect each other. I think their parents, Kim and Michael, have done a really good job of just instilling those family values and what that truly means."
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.