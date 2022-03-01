Finally, Southwest has a full guest list for the party as Hawks pull away from Spartans for A-5 title

The party’s not a party if an invitee or two are missing.

Safe to say, the Lincoln Southwest girls basketball team was ready to celebrate with a full guest list Tuesday night.

For the first time this season, the No. 6 Silver Hawks had all 13 varsity players available to play in a game, and it came at the right time as Southwest held off a tough Lincoln East team 43-36 to capture the A-5 district championship at Southwest High School.

After the No. 8 Spartans pulled to with 33-32 on a Lilly Shaw three-pointer early in the fourth quarter, Southwest went on a 9-1 run, helping seal a sixth straight trip to Pinnacle Bank Arena.

“They’ve done everything that we’ve asked of them, and luckily enough, they’re going to reap the award of going to play in the state tournament,” Southwest coach Tim Barada said.

It was a special evening for a Southwest team finally at full health.

Senior McKenna Rathbun and junior Alexa Gobel missed the beginning of the season because of injuries, and senior Taryn Ling missed most of the season because of a concussion before returning for Saturday’s district semifinal win against Norfolk.

The Silver Hawks also had kids out because of COVID-19 in January, and Gobel missed Saturday’s game because of a foot injury.

On Tuesday, all 13 suited up for the first time this season.

“Which to me, is just crazy,” Barada said.

It may have played a role in the outcome against the Spartans. Not only did Southwest have a deeper bench to turn to, but the Hawks were fresher.

“Just having everyone, it gave us more rest time, more bodies,” sophomore point guard Kennadi Williams said. “It was nice just finally having everyone back.”

Williams had back-to-back buckets, including a three-pointer from the wing off a flare screen, to give the Silver Hawks (19-5) some breathing room at 38-32 at the midway point of the fourth.

East (14-11) was never able to get back in the game.

“We’ve had kids that have played in some big games, and I thought that showed late,” Barada said. “We talked in our pregame going all the way back to summer of trusting each other and doing little things true, and it really came true in the fourth quarter.”

Lincoln East trailed 15-4 at one point, but much like they did after a shaky start to the season, the Spartans fought back, and it was a back-and-forth contest for much of the second half.

“I thought we played pretty well defensively, it was more we just didn’t handle the physicalness of their defense real well,” Lincoln East coach Dennis Prichard said.

Williams scored 16 points and Freddie Wallace gave East problems inside and finished with 12 points.

Sophomore Keatyn Musiel had 14 points for an East team that showed great improvement after starting the season 2-4. East was seeking its seventh straight trip to state.

“I think some girls matured a bit through the season,” Prichard said. “It wasn’t so much we did anything different, I think the girls just got better.”

For Southwest, the party moves to Pinnacle Bank Arena. First-round games in Class A are Monday.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

