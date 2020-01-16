Finalists BDS, Falls City Sacred Heart using losses at last year's MUDECAS Tournament as motivation

BEATRICE — If the BDS girls needed extra motivation for this year’s MUDECAS Tournament, they had it: They went 0-2 at the same event last year.

But Lexi Kadel wanted to raise the ante. The Eagles’ assistant basketball coach told the team that she would dye her hair a color of their choosing if they won this year’s tournament.

“We always seem to come into a slump (at MUDECAS) and this year we kind of have some extra motivation,” BDS junior guard Macy Kamler said.

Call Thursday’s victory a hair-raising win for the Class D-2 No. 8 Eagles, who rallied from 14 points down to upend D-2 No. 5 Sterling 52-46 in the semifinals at Beatrice City Auditorium.

BDS will play D-2 No. 3 Falls City Sacred Heart in Friday’s 8:15 p.m. final.

BDS (9-3) trailed Sterling by 12 at halftime, and the deficit was 29-15 early in the third quarter. But the Eagles, taking their coach’s halftime advice to play loose, used an 11-0 run to get back into the game and had the game tied at 31-31 entering the fourth.

Threes from Kamler, who finished with a game-high 23 points, and Taylor Sliva helped spark the turnaround.