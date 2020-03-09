You are the owner of this article.
Final girls basketball ratings, 3/9
Final girls basketball ratings, 3/9

Lincoln Pius X vs. Lincoln East, 3.7

Lincoln Pius X’s Alexis Markowski (left) and her teammates celebrate after the Thunderbolts defeated Lincoln East during the Class A girls state final Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

Class A

Rating Team Record Previous
1 Lincoln Pius X 26-1 3
2 Lincoln East 24-4 4
3 Millard South 27-2 1
4 Fremont 21-8 7
5 Omaha Westside 23-6 2
6 Lincoln Southwest 18-9 5
7 Papillion-La Vista 20-6 6
8 Lincoln Northeast 15-10 9
9 North Platte 19-5 --
10 Lincoln High 17-7 8

Some last shots: The Thunderbolts proved to be the most consistent and most complete team in Class A this season, winning their fourth state title, and first in Class A. Lincoln East was playing its best basketball at the end of the season, picking up wins against Millard South and Fremont. North Platte enters after punching its ticket to state, and showing it has some athletes that compete in Class A. No team in the postseason played Pius X closer than Lincoln Northeast (45-43 in district final), so the Rockets are at eight.

Class B

Rating Team Record Previous
1 Crete 27-1 1
2 Northwest 22-6 3
3 Beatrice 22-4 4
4 Norris 13-10 5
5 Scottsbluff 17-11 --
6 Bennington 21-3 2
7 Sidney 19-7 9
8 York 17-9 6
9 Platteview 16-9 --
10 Hastings 13-9 7

Some last shots: With Morgan Maly leading the charge, Crete completed its mission it set out for last March. The Cardinals never dropped from the No. 1 spot. They were mentally and physically the toughest team at state. Northwest gets the edge over Beatrice at No. 2 after nearly knocking off Crete in three OTs in the semis (plus, Northwest beat Beatrice in the regular-season finale). Though Norris also pushed Crete in OT, the Lady Orange stay ahead of the Titans thanks to a 2-0, head-to-head record. Norris, by the way, returns nearly its entire roster next season. Scottsbluff pulled the tournament's biggest upset (over Bennington) and shoots up to fifth.

Class C-1

Rating Team Record Previous
1 North Bend Central 27-2 2
2 Lincoln Christian 23-4 1
3 Adams Central 18-11 --
4 St. Paul 24-4 3
5 Wahoo 18-8 10
6 West Point-Beemer 23-6 5
7 Malcolm 19-7 --
8 Broken Bow 23-3 4
9 Chadron 23-3 6
10 Syracuse 20-6 9

Some last shots: North Bend Central has a lot of length and depth and it paid off at state. The Tigers won their first state title since 2001, and will be returning some key pieces, including sisters Kaitlyn and Sydney Emanuel. Adams Central got healthy and made a big run, while Wahoo also played very well late. The Warriors get the slight edge over West Point-Beemer for fifth after they nearly knocked off North Bend Central in overtime in subdistrict play.

Class C-2

Rating Team Record Previous
1 Hastings SC 26-3 3
2 Crofton 25-4 2
3 Ponca 23-5 8
4 Oakland-Craig 26-3 1
5 Superior 21-4 4
6 Grand Island CC 17-8 5
7 BRLD 20-6 6
8 Clarkson/Leigh 20-6 --
9 Guardian Angels CC 22-4 5
10 Lourdes CC 20-6 --

Some last shots: St. Cecilia was No. 1 for most of the season. The Hawkettes returned to the top after capping back-to-back state championships. Crofton gets the nod at No. 2 after falling short in a thriller against St. Cecilia in the semifinals. The Warriors will return a strong nucleus next year. Lourdes Central Catholic sneaks in after losing by only two points to Ponca in the district final.

Class D-1

Rating Team Record Previous
1 Pleasanton 28-0 1
2 Archbishop Bergan 16-10 5
3 CWC 27-2 2
4 Hartington CC 11-14 --
5 Weeping Water 25-2 3
6 Pender 18-12 6
7 Humphrey/LHF 20-6 4
8 Dundy Co.-Stratton 18-7 --
9 Maywood-Hayes Center 23-4 --
10 North Platte St. Pat's 17-8 7

Some last shots: Pleasanton went wire to wire at No. 1, and celebrated not only a state title but the only unbeaten season in the entire state. Hartington Cedar Catholic cut its teeth on a very tough schedule, which fueled the Trojans' late-season charge that included wins against Humphrey/Lindsey Holy Family and Weeping Water.

Class D-2

Rating Team Record Previous
1 Wynot 25-4 2
2 Humphrey SF 25-3 1
3 Falls City SH 26-4 4
4 Lawrence-Nelson 25-2 3
5 Mullen 26-3 5
6 BDS 18-6 6
7 Sterling 20-8 7
8 Loomis 19-7 8
9 Silver Lake 18-6 9
10 Anselmo-Merna 14-9 --

Some last shots: Major props to Wynot coach Steve Wieseler. He can flat-out coach with the best of them. The Blue Devils tend to make the most of their state tournament trips and are back-to-back champions. Wynot had to beat Nos. 3, 4 and 1 at state to reach the top. Anselmo-Merna moves in after playing Sterling tough in the district final.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

