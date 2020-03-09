Final girls basketball ratings, 3/9

Class A
|Rating
|Team
|Record
|Previous
|1
|Lincoln Pius X
|26-1
|3
|2
|Lincoln East
|24-4
|4
|3
|Millard South
|27-2
|1
|4
|Fremont
|21-8
|7
|5
|Omaha Westside
|23-6
|2
|6
|Lincoln Southwest
|18-9
|5
|7
|Papillion-La Vista
|20-6
|6
|8
|Lincoln Northeast
|15-10
|9
|9
|North Platte
|19-5
|--
|10
|Lincoln High
|17-7
|8
Some last shots: The Thunderbolts proved to be the most consistent and most complete team in Class A this season, winning their fourth state title, and first in Class A. Lincoln East was playing its best basketball at the end of the season, picking up wins against Millard South and Fremont. North Platte enters after punching its ticket to state, and showing it has some athletes that compete in Class A. No team in the postseason played Pius X closer than Lincoln Northeast (45-43 in district final), so the Rockets are at eight.
Class B
|Rating
|Team
|Record
|Previous
|1
|Crete
|27-1
|1
|2
|Northwest
|22-6
|3
|3
|Beatrice
|22-4
|4
|4
|Norris
|13-10
|5
|5
|Scottsbluff
|17-11
|--
|6
|Bennington
|21-3
|2
|7
|Sidney
|19-7
|9
|8
|York
|17-9
|6
|9
|Platteview
|16-9
|--
|10
|Hastings
|13-9
|7
Some last shots: With Morgan Maly leading the charge, Crete completed its mission it set out for last March. The Cardinals never dropped from the No. 1 spot. They were mentally and physically the toughest team at state. Northwest gets the edge over Beatrice at No. 2 after nearly knocking off Crete in three OTs in the semis (plus, Northwest beat Beatrice in the regular-season finale). Though Norris also pushed Crete in OT, the Lady Orange stay ahead of the Titans thanks to a 2-0, head-to-head record. Norris, by the way, returns nearly its entire roster next season. Scottsbluff pulled the tournament's biggest upset (over Bennington) and shoots up to fifth.
Class C-1
|Rating
|Team
|Record
|Previous
|1
|North Bend Central
|27-2
|2
|2
|Lincoln Christian
|23-4
|1
|3
|Adams Central
|18-11
|--
|4
|St. Paul
|24-4
|3
|5
|Wahoo
|18-8
|10
|6
|West Point-Beemer
|23-6
|5
|7
|Malcolm
|19-7
|--
|8
|Broken Bow
|23-3
|4
|9
|Chadron
|23-3
|6
|10
|Syracuse
|20-6
|9
You have free articles remaining.
Some last shots: North Bend Central has a lot of length and depth and it paid off at state. The Tigers won their first state title since 2001, and will be returning some key pieces, including sisters Kaitlyn and Sydney Emanuel. Adams Central got healthy and made a big run, while Wahoo also played very well late. The Warriors get the slight edge over West Point-Beemer for fifth after they nearly knocked off North Bend Central in overtime in subdistrict play.
Class C-2
|Rating
|Team
|Record
|Previous
|1
|Hastings SC
|26-3
|3
|2
|Crofton
|25-4
|2
|3
|Ponca
|23-5
|8
|4
|Oakland-Craig
|26-3
|1
|5
|Superior
|21-4
|4
|6
|Grand Island CC
|17-8
|5
|7
|BRLD
|20-6
|6
|8
|Clarkson/Leigh
|20-6
|--
|9
|Guardian Angels CC
|22-4
|5
|10
|Lourdes CC
|20-6
|--
Some last shots: St. Cecilia was No. 1 for most of the season. The Hawkettes returned to the top after capping back-to-back state championships. Crofton gets the nod at No. 2 after falling short in a thriller against St. Cecilia in the semifinals. The Warriors will return a strong nucleus next year. Lourdes Central Catholic sneaks in after losing by only two points to Ponca in the district final.
Class D-1
|Rating
|Team
|Record
|Previous
|1
|Pleasanton
|28-0
|1
|2
|Archbishop Bergan
|16-10
|5
|3
|CWC
|27-2
|2
|4
|Hartington CC
|11-14
|--
|5
|Weeping Water
|25-2
|3
|6
|Pender
|18-12
|6
|7
|Humphrey/LHF
|20-6
|4
|8
|Dundy Co.-Stratton
|18-7
|--
|9
|Maywood-Hayes Center
|23-4
|--
|10
|North Platte St. Pat's
|17-8
|7
Some last shots: Pleasanton went wire to wire at No. 1, and celebrated not only a state title but the only unbeaten season in the entire state. Hartington Cedar Catholic cut its teeth on a very tough schedule, which fueled the Trojans' late-season charge that included wins against Humphrey/Lindsey Holy Family and Weeping Water.
Class D-2
|Rating
|Team
|Record
|Previous
|1
|Wynot
|25-4
|2
|2
|Humphrey SF
|25-3
|1
|3
|Falls City SH
|26-4
|4
|4
|Lawrence-Nelson
|25-2
|3
|5
|Mullen
|26-3
|5
|6
|BDS
|18-6
|6
|7
|Sterling
|20-8
|7
|8
|Loomis
|19-7
|8
|9
|Silver Lake
|18-6
|9
|10
|Anselmo-Merna
|14-9
|--
Some last shots: Major props to Wynot coach Steve Wieseler. He can flat-out coach with the best of them. The Blue Devils tend to make the most of their state tournament trips and are back-to-back champions. Wynot had to beat Nos. 3, 4 and 1 at state to reach the top. Anselmo-Merna moves in after playing Sterling tough in the district final.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.