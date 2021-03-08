Final girls basketball ratings (and a sneak peek to 2021-22), 3/9

That's a wrap: Elkhorn North was one of the best stories of the 2020-21 season, becoming a state champion in its first year as a school. And with no seniors on the roster, the Wolves will likely be the favorites next year. York moves up after shutting down Omaha Skutt's shooters in the opening round at PBA and then pushing Norris to the finish in the semis. Blair gets the edge for the last spot over Northwest after nearly defeating York in the district finals.