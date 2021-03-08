Final girls basketball ratings (and a sneak peek to 2021-22), 3/9

Clark Grell puts a wrap on the 2020-21 season and takes a peek at 2021-22.
Class A (Rec.);Pvs.
1. Lincoln Pius X (25-0);1
2. Fremont (23-4);3
3. Millard South (24-2);2
4. Omaha Central (23-4);5
5. Lincoln Southwest (19-3);4
6. Lincoln East (13-10);10
7. Millard North (14-10);6
8. Papillion-La Vista South (11-12);-
9. Bellevue West (13-9);8
10. Lincoln High (13-8);7
That's a wrap: Lincoln Pius X's experience paid dividends in the second halves against Omaha Central in the semifinals and Fremont in Saturday's Class A state championship game. The Thunderbolts became the first team to finish a season unbeaten since Lincoln Northeast in 2005. Even after the dust on the 2021 season settled, it remains difficult to figure out those bottom spots in the top 10. Papillion-La Vista South is rewarded for its strong finish to the season, which included a win at Lincoln High in the district semifinals.
Looking ahead: Pius X's quest for three straight titles will be greatly challenged after the departures of Alexis Markowski, Jillian Aschoff and Miriam Miller. Fremont, Millard South, Omaha Central and Lincoln Southwest return a lot of talent, and should be near the top when December rolls around. Bellevue West is another team to keep an eye on.
Class B (Rec.);Pvs.
1. Elkhorn North (21-2);1
2. Norris (22-3);2
3. York (21-4);5
4. Omaha Skutt (19-5);4
5. Scottsbluff (19-7);7
6. Crete (21-4);3
7. Omaha Gross (17-7);9
8. Bennington (14-11);10
9. Beatrice (13-5);6
10. Blair (13-9);-
That's a wrap: Elkhorn North was one of the best stories of the 2020-21 season, becoming a state champion in its first year as a school. And with no seniors on the roster, the Wolves will likely be the favorites next year. York moves up after shutting down Omaha Skutt's shooters in the opening round at PBA and then pushing Norris to the finish in the semis. Blair gets the edge for the last spot over Northwest after nearly defeating York in the district finals.
Looking ahead: Like we said, everyone will be chasing the Wolves next season. Omaha Skutt should return Cece Behrens and Peyton McCabe, one of the top freshmen in the state. Two other teams to watch: Bennington and Scottsbluff. Bennington only loses two seniors and it returns some of its top shooters, and Scottsbluff returns its three leading scorers, including 6-1 sophomore Sabrina Harsh, from a state semifinal run.
Class C-1 (Rec.);Pvs.
1. North Bend Central (24-3);6
2. Hastings SC (24-3);1
3. Lincoln Lutheran (21-3);7
4. West Point-Beemer (19-6);4
5. Broken Bow (23-2);3
6. Winnebago (16-12);-
7. Malcolm (21-2);2
8. Bishop Neumann (14-12);10
9. Grand Island CC (21-3);5
10. Syracuse (21-4);9
That's a wrap: North Bend Central began the season ranked No. 1 and returned to the top after an impressive run through the postseason, which included two wins against West Point-Beemer and wins against Broken Bow, Winnebago and previously No. 1 Hastings St. Cecilia at state. West Point-Beemer wasn't at state, but the Cadets were one of the top teams in the state. Only a loss to the eventual state champs kept WPB from Lincoln. Bishop Neumann only lost by three points to St. Cecilia in the district final, so the Cavaliers move up a couple of spots.
Looking ahead: Troubling news for coaches in Class C-1: The Emanuel sisters, Sydney and Kaitlyn, will be back to help the Tigers take aim at a three-peat. St. Cecilia only loses one senior and returns standout PG Bailey Kissinger, and Lincoln Lutheran will have most of its nucleus back from its best season in school history. Malcolm returns a talented group of sophomores and Neumann may take a big leap next year. The Cavaliers played several sophomores and freshmen this season.
Class C-2 (Rec.);Pvs.
1. Crofton (26-3);1
2. Ponca (21-5);8
3. BRLD (22-5);4
4. Bridgeport (24-5);-
5. Clarkson/Leigh (20-3);2
6. Wood River (24-3);3
7. Guardian Angels CC (23-4);6
8. Centennial (23-3);5
9. North Central (20-5);7
10. Lourdes CC (20-5);10
That's a wrap: Crofton captured its ninth state title with a win against Ponca on Saturday night at PBA. The Warriors' only loss against Nebraska competition came against Humphrey St. Francis in a holiday tournament. Ponca rebounded following a subdistrict final loss to North Central by beating a tough Cross County team before finding an offensive rhythm at state. Bridgeport's impressive run included a win against then-No. 2 Clarkson/Leigh in the district final.
Looking ahead: Crofton must replace three seniors, including all-stater Lacey Sprakel and Kaley Einrem, but a talented group of juniors should have the Warriors near or at the top again. Led by the sophomore duo of Ashlyn Kingsbury and Samantha Ehlers, Ponca could be stronger after taking silver. Sisters Olivia and Ruthie Loomis-Goltl — only a freshman and sophomore, respectively — showed at state that they are a talented pair with high ceilings.
Class D-1 (Rec.);Pvs.
1. Weeping Water (23-6);3
2. Pleasanton (27-2);1
3. Archbishop Bergan (17-10);5
4. Hartington CC (19-9);4
5. Humphrey/LHF (19-5);2
6. BDS (18-8);8
7. Anselmo-Merna (17-7);6
8. South Platte (20-3);9
9. Elmwood-Murdock (12-12);-
10. Shelton (20-6);7
That's a wrap: Led by Grace Cave's late-game heroics, Weeping Water won the program's first state championship, defeating a Pleasanton team that many believed coming into the season to be a big favorite to repeat. The Indians didn't have any state tourney wins coming into the tournament and then rattled off three straight. Elmwood-Murdock enters at No. 9 after reaching state for the first time since 2010. Six of the Knights' losses were to state qualifiers.
Looking ahead: Keep an eye on Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, which will return a dominant player in 6-1 center Addison Schneider. She left the Bulldogs' first-round game against Archbishop Bergan with an injury.
Class D-2 (Rec.);Pvs.
1. Humphrey SF (25-0);1
2. Falls City SH (26-3);2
3. Mullen (26-3);5
4. Wynot (20-8);4
5. CWC (23-2);3
6. Maywood-Hayes Center (24-3);6
7. Exeter-Milligan (23-5);7
8. Sterling (15-8);8
9. Loomis (14-12);9
10. S-E-M (11-9);10
That's a wrap: With Allison Weidner leading the way, Humphrey St. Francis never lost grasp of its spot atop D-2. The Flyers, who were rarely tested during the regular season, were clutch when it mattered, outlasting Mullen in the state semifinals and putting away Sacred Heart after trailing with about 5 minutes to go. Mullen rallied to beat Wynot in the third-place game.
Looking ahead: St. Francis, Mullen and CWC must replace standouts. Falls City Sacred Heart will return most of its roster, including Erison Vonderschmidt and Rachel Magdanz, who did not play in the final because of an ankle injury. Wynot, as always, should be in the mix, and the Blue Devils will return 6-0 junior Karley Heimes.
