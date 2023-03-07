The girls basketball state championships — and the season — have wrapped. Here are Nate Thomas' final ratings of the year.

Class A (Rec.) ; Pvs.

1. Millard South (26-2) ; 1

2. Lincoln High (25-2) ; 3

3. Millard North (23-3) ; 2

4. Bellevue West (22-6) ; 4

5. Bellevue East (21-5) ; 5

6. Millard West (17-8) ; 9

7. Lincoln North Star (17-8) ; 8

8. Lincoln Southwest (14-11) ; —

9. Lincoln East (18-6) ; 6

10. Lincoln Pius X (18-7) ; 7

Comments: Millard South won its elusive state championship, finishing the season in the top spot it occupied most of the season. Lincoln High cements the second spot after a convincing win over Millard North in the semifinals. Lincoln Southwest makes a huge jump after winning a district title with Kennadi Williams back in the lineup.

Class B (Rec.) ; Pvs.

1. Elkhorn North (25-1) ; 2

2. Omaha Skutt (28-2) ; 1

3. Sidney (25-3) ; 4

4. York (21-4) ; 3

5. Beatrice (17-5) ; 7

6. Norris (16-10) ; 6

7. Waverly (17-8) ; 5

8. Scottsbluff (21-6) ; 8

9. Omaha Duchesne (16-9) ; 9

10. Seward (15-11) ; 10

Comments: Elkhorn North avenged an early season loss to Omaha Skutt and claims the top spot in the midst of a three-peat. As it was the whole season, it was the Wolves and SkyHawks and everyone else. Sidney looked good in the tournament, York's defense suffocated a good Scottsbluff offense and Norris made it interesting with Elkhorn North for a half.

Class C-1 (Rec.) Pvs.

1. North Bend Central (28-1) ; 1

2. Adams Central (26-2) ; 3

3. Bridgeport (26-1) ; 2

4. Malcolm (22-7) ; 8

5. Lincoln Christian (22-4) ; 4

6. Yutan (21-5) ; —

7. Gothenburg (20-5) ; 6

8. Wahoo (19-6) ; 7

9. Scotus CC (19-6) ; 5

10. Milford (20-4) ; 9

Comments: North Bend Central keeps hold of the top spot with its fourth straight championship behind Kaitlyn Emmanuel. Adams Central takes over the No. 2 spot after the overtime win over Bridgeport, and Malcolm's fourth-place finish — and near upset of North Bend Central — moves them to the top five. Yutan moves into the top 10 after defeating Milford in a district final and almost toppling North Bend Central.

Class C-2 (Rec.) ; Pvs.

1. Pender (23-3) ; 2

2. Oakland-Craig (21-4) ; 3

3. Crofton (22-2) ; 1

4. Guardian Angels CC (19-4) ; 5

5. Ponca (22-1) ; 4

6. Southern Valley (20-3) ; 6

7. Clarkson-Leigh (19-6) ; 7

8. Cross County (21-4) ; 9

9. Amherst (18-6) ; 8

10. Gordon-Rushville (18-3) ; 10

Comments: East Husker Conference rivals Pender and Oakland-Craig battled it out, and the Pendragons took the title and the No. 1 spot. The Knights defeated Crofton in the semifinals to jump the Warriors. Otherwise, the rest of C-2 went chalk after a whirlwind of a season in the class.

Class D-1 (Rec.) ; Pvs.

1. Centura (26-3) ; 2

2. Hastings SC (19-8) ; 4

3. Ravenna (25-4) ; 1

4. Cedar Catholic (22-7) ; 3

5. Elmwood-Murdock (21-6) ; 6

6. S-E-M (18-5) ; 7

7. Elgin/PJ (21-5) ; 8

8. Johnson-Brock (21-6) ; 9

9. Maywood-Hayes Center (23-2) ; 5

10. Alma (17-4) ; 10

Comments: Centura spent most of the season in the second spot, by the Centurions' first title has the school at the top to finish the year. Hastings St. Cecilia's win in the semifinals puts them ahead of former top-ranked Ravenna. Much like C-2, Class D-1 went mostly as expected in the state tournament after a lot of shakeups in the season.

Class D-2 (Rec.) ; Pvs.

1. Falls City SH (22-3) ; 2

2. Wynot (14-8) ; 9

3. Shelton (21-1) ; 1

4. Humphrey SF (18-6) ; 6

5. McCool Junction (23-2) ; 5

6. St. Mary’s (21-2) ; 3

7. Wilcox-Hildreth (17-7) ; 8

8. Leyton (16-6) ; —

9. Overton (19-6) ; 4

10. Parkview Christian (18-7) ; 7

Comments: Falls City Sacred Heart took home its second straight championship with a thrilling win over Wynot. The Blue Devils are the story of the tournament though, defeating St. Mary's and Shelton to reach the final. Leyton made the tournament for the first time in 40 years and Overton and Parkview Christian were both upset in district finals.