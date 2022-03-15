Final girls basketball ratings, 3/16

Let's put a wrap on the girls basketball season.

Class A (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Fremont (27-2) | 3

2. Lincoln Southwest (21-6) | 5

3. Millard South (27-1) | 1

4. Lincoln High (22-3) | 2

5. Omaha Central (24-4) | 4

6. Bellevue East (19-7) | 6

7. Millard North (18-7) | 7

8. Bellevue West (18-7) | 8

9. Lincoln Pius X (19-7) | 9

10. Lincoln East (14-11) | 10

Comments: Fremont won 10 straight games to finish the season, including three wins in Lincoln. The Tigers avenged their only losses — to Pius X and Lincoln High — at various points in the season, including 62-42 against Lincoln High in the state semifinals. Millard South, Lincoln High, Bellevue East, Millard North and Pius X return a lot next year. Southwest and Bellevue West return key pieces but lose some important seniors, and teams like Fremont and Omaha Central will have to roll out new lineups next December.

Class B (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Elkhorn North (26-1) | 1

2. Omaha Skutt (26-2) | 2

3. Norris (21-5) | 3

4. Adams Central (23-4) | 5

5. York (21-5) | 4

6. Beatrice (16-6) | 6

7. Blair (18-7) | 9

8. Waverly (12-12) | 7

9. Scottsbluff (22-4) | 8

10. Elkhorn (13-11) | 10

Comments: Elkhorn North and Omaha Skutt were clearly the top two teams in Class B this year, and barring any unforeseen roster changes, the Wolves and SkyHawks will be Nos. 1 and 2 when the 2022-23 season begins. Both teams still have a lot of young talent. Adams Central's opening-round performance and York's explain the swap at Nos. 4 and 5.

Class C-1 (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. North Bend Central (27-2) | 2

2. Lincoln Lutheran (24-4) | 3

3. Grand Island CC (22-6) | 1

4. St. Paul (21-5) | 4

5. Gothenburg (19-9) | -

6. Malcolm (20-7) | 6

7. Broken Bow (22-5) | 5

8. BRLD (19-7) | 7

9. Wahoo (18-7) | 8

10. Columbus Scotus (16-9) | 9

Comments: North Bend Central spent most of the season at No. 1 before a couple of losses knocked it down. But the Tigers turned it on in late February, and a third straight state title followed. Gothenburg, which didn't have any seniors in its rotation, is a team to watch for next season. North Bend Central, GICC and Malcolm also return a lot of talented players.

Class C-2 (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Hastings SC (26-2) | 1

2. Bridgeport (26-2) | 2

3. Oakland-Craig (20-8) | 6

4. Crofton (23-6) | 4

5. Ponca (24-2) | 5

6. Guardian Angels CC (25-2) | 3

7. Sutton (22-5) | 7

8. Elkhorn Valley (22-5) | 8

9. Pender (20-7) | 9

10. Clarkson/Leigh (18-7) | 10

Comments: St. Cecilia was a wire-to-wire No. 1 team, doing so in probably the most competitive class in the state. The Hawkettes' senior class was part of three state championship runs. Oakland-Craig vaults to third after beating Guardian Angels Central Catholic in the first round and Crofton in the third-place game. Bridgeport, Oakland-Craig, Ponca and Pender are teams to watch for next season.

Class D-1 (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Humphrey/LHF (22-6) | 3

2. Shelton (27-2) | 4

3. Archbishop Bergan (20-7) | 1

4. Hartington CC (14-16) | 6

5. Elmwood-Murdock (23-4) | 2

6. Nebraska Christian (20-6) | 5

7. Alma (19-5) | 7

8. Ravenna (20-6) | 8

9. BDS (23-5) | 9

10. Niobrara/Verdigre (18-9) | 10

Comments: Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family had the best player in Class D-1 in senior Addison Schneider, and that proved to be the difference at state, where the Bulldogs outrebounded Shelton 44-24 in the final. Shelton returns most of its lineup next year, so the Bulldogs will have a return trip to Championship Saturday on their minds.

Class D-2 (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Falls City SH (27-3) | 1

2. Humphrey SF (25-4) | 2

3. Sterling (21-7) | 5

4. St. Mary's (20-8) | 4

5. Anselmo-Merna (19-7) | 3

6. Wynot (15-11) | 6

7. Diller-Odell (16-8) | 7

8. Crawford (20-5) | 8

9. Maywood-Hayes Center (23-4) | 9

10. Silver Lake (18-7) | 10

Comments: Sacred Heart never dropped from the No. 1 spot all season and wrapped up an seventh state title by pulling away late against St. Francis in Friday's final. The Irish will have big shoes to fill with the departures of Rachel Magdanz and Erison Vonderschmidt, all-time leading scorer at FCSH. Wins against Anselmo-Merna and St. Mary's in Lincoln propel Sterling to No. 3.

