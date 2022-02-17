Feeling the energy, Wahoo girls take defense to another level to stop Neumann

WAHOO — It was crosstown rivals Wahoo and Bishop Neumann and both bands were present, so yeah, there was already a lot of juice in the gym Thursday night.

Taylor Luben and her teammates felt the energy with every basket or defensive stop. And Luben definitely felt it when she drew a key charge late in the fourth quarter, popping up off the floor in excitement.

No. 6 Wahoo rode that energy and its defense to a spirited 30-25 win against the Cavaliers in the C1-5 subdistrict final at Wahoo High School.

With the win, the Warriors clinched a spot in next week's district finals. It's a step closer to state and a step further than last year after Neumann ended the Warriors' season on Wahoo's home floor in this very same subdistirct.

For Wahoo, it was a chance to beat a rival and a chance to avenge last year's defeat.

"Before the game we literally said, 'Remember the pain it brought last year,' because last year it was just awful and our hearts could feel it," Luben said. "This game we really wanted to come out to do our best and obviously we were doing so for a reason from last year."

Because of its regular-season success, Wahoo (18-6) was in good position to grab a wild card for districts had it lost Thursday. Neumann, meanwhile, needed to win to keep its season going. But Wahoo wanted this one.

"There's quite a few teams on our schedule that they wanted to go after this year because of what happened in some games last year," Wahoo coach Sean Forbes said. "Neumann, of course, crosstown rival is on top of the list.

"They (Wahoo) were just focused. They didn't let the moment become too big."

Shots were hard to come by, but Wahoo, which has hung its hat on defense all season, executed its best defensive effort of the season. The Warriors held Neumann to four points after one quarter and 10 after two.

And when Neumann cut the deficit from double digits to five, four and then three points in the final quarter, Wahoo tightened the screws, making sure all-stater Kali Jurgensmeier wasn't getting a lot of room to work with in the paint.

"Just super-proud of how they handled adversity," Forbes said of his team. "Neumann had some runs, but we just kept playing defense, took care of the ball. The girls just did great tonight."

Junior Autumn Iversen finished with 14 points and hit some key threes to set what offensive tone there was in the first half. That forced Neumann to play catch-up the rest of the way.

Neumann coach Jason Simons said he was happy with how his team kept battling despite a tough night on the offensive end.

"That's been their spirit the entire year," he said. "We've went through injuries, we went through playing a monster schedule — and that's no excuse, I wouldn't want it any other way — but they just kept battling. They come back the next day in practice, 'Let's go harder, let's go harder.'"

Jurgensmeier, an Omaha volleyball recruit, had 13 points for Neumann, which finishes at 12-11. All 10 losses came against rated teams, including Class A No. 4 Omaha Central and Nos. 1, 2 and 4 (Omaha Skutt, Elkhorn North and Norris) from Class B.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.