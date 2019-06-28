So far, basketball has taken up just about all of McKenna Minter's summer.
After a quiet 2018, she wouldn't want it any other way.
Last year at this time, the Lincoln Northeast standout was finishing rehab after suffering an ACL injury in a high school game in December 2017. Minter got back on the court toward the end of the summer in ’18, but the majority of her club season with All-Nebraska Attack was lost because of the injury.
The time away from basketball wasn't easy for Minter, who caught the attention of Division I schools after a superb freshman season at Northeast. Sitting out a club season cost Minter several opportunities to play in front of college coaches.
"It was tough because that takes away a whole chunk of what I can show to people, and I had to step back and just take a break," Minter said. "No one got to see me for a whole year, so I kind of fell off the radar a little bit."
The 5-foot-8 Minter is back on the radar. She received Super-State third-team honors after averaging nearly 17 points per game as a junior.
A strong club season has followed. Minter had a big weekend at a tournament in Kansas City and a big game in a recent tournament in Minneapolis.
Minter admits, it took some time to get back into the flow of things, to put the injury behind her. The knee would get sore at times during the season.
"I think that (junior season at Northeast) was a season where I had to find who I was on the basketball court," she said. "Definitely these last few tournaments, I'm more comfortable with my knee and I'm playing at 100% right now."
Minter has offers from Illinois State and Wichita State. Minnesota, Miami, Marquette and Penn State have shown interest, and Minter said she's attending a camp at Penn State this weekend.
She's excited about July. Minter and her Nebraska Attack teammates are set for some big tournaments in Indianapolis and Atlanta.
It's prime window for Minter to showcase her skills. Very few players in the state can drive and finish as well as Minter, and she's a strong jump shooter, passer and defender.
Minter is turning her attention this summer to becoming a better three-point shooter, which means shooting 500 threes on the shooting machine per session.
"I think it's really important, because it's my last chance to show what I've got in front of a lot of coaches," Minter said this summer. "I think it's a really important step for my game. Basically, this is going to decide where I end up in college.
"I think my plan is to wait out this summer and see what kind of offers come in and just go off of that (and) my relationships with the coaches."
If Minter needs advice on the recruiting process, help is not hard to find. Her father, Mike, is a former Husker and NFL standout who now coaches football at Campbell.
"He helps me with what I should say, with questions I should ask and how I should act on a visit," Minter said. "He's definitely a big help."
Some of the state's top floor generals — Millard South's Maddie Krull (South Dakota), Wahoo's Kendal Brigham and Humphrey St. Francis' Allison Weidner — play for Nebraska Attack, which is giving Minter more minutes at the two-guard. Minter, much like Krull, can play both one- and two-guard spots very well.
"They're both kind of the same to me," Minter said. "I feel comfortable at both spots."