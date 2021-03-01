They play different positions.

One is a dominant force around the basket, the other is a smooth-operating floor general.

They play in different classes.

One is in the biggest classification, the other in the smallest.

They grew up in vastly different communities.

One grew up around 275,000 people in Lincoln. The other in a town that doesn't have a stoplight.

And yet, Lincoln Pius X's Alexis Markowski and Humphrey St. Francis' Allison Weidner share a powerful bond. They grew up with the same dream, the same desire and the same drive.

The dream was playing basketball for the home-state Huskers. The drive was the hard work it took to make the dream a reality.

"Just as a kid and growing up here in Nebraska, you're kind of raised to want to be a Husker," says Markowski, who remembers watching Jordan Hooper and Emily Cady play for Nebraska.

For Weidner, it was point guard Rachel Theriot.

Markowski and Weidner will indeed be Huskers soon, following in the footsteps of their Big Red role models. And fittingly, the two stars have a chance to leave lasting impressions this week at the same arena they'll soon call home.

"It's a big court, a lot of fans, it's really loud, there's just a lot of adrenaline and it's a lot of fun playing on that court," said Weidner, who remembers seeing NU coach Amy Williams in the stands at PBA last year. "Just the environment and walking into Pinnacle knowing that I'll be playing there soon, there's kind of a special feeling."

Markowski and Weidner, who were standout volleyball players as well, also are wrapping up special careers and each has their respective teams in position to make a run at state gold. Lincoln Pius X is ranked No. 1 in Class A and Humphrey St. Francis is No. 1 in Class D-2.

***

Nov. 11 was a special day for Markowski and Weidner. That's the day they each signed their letters of intent to play for Amy Williams.

For the 6-foot-3 Markowski, it solidified a childhood dream and a chance to compete against the country's best post players.

"Having my dad (Andy) play there and him telling me about his experiences was something that really interests me, and I'm really excited to play for my home state and play in front of my friends and family," Markowski said.

Markowski committed to South Dakota State following her sophomore season. But then things started to align for an opportunity at Nebraska.

The COVID-19 pandemic had Markowski wanting to play closer to home to be near her family, and then a strong 2020 summer matching up against some of the nation's top post players caught the attention of the Nebraska coaches.

"I think that just showed coaches that she was a top-100 kid," Pius X coach Ryan Psota said. "Not that South Dakota State wasn't a good fit for her because they've got an unbelievable program. I think she wanted to be able to prove herself against the best of the best in the country."

That's all Weidner wanted, too, was a chance to play against the best.

On the day she signed, the 5-10 point guard thought about the work she put in to land a Power Five scholarship offer. A small-town kid proving the doubters wrong.

"I always dreamed of playing for the Huskers," Weidner said. "I had a lot of people tell me, 'Oh, you go to a small school,' and I even doubted myself in junior high a little bit. And then I took a turn all of the sudden and to finally reach that goal — I mean, I still have a lot of other goals to get — but to reach that goal, that's a huge goal for me to reach and it was a really special moment for myself."

Needless to say, the Humphrey community is excited to see what's ahead for Weidner.

Count Flyers girls basketball coach Bryan Reichmuth among them. He can't wait to see Weidner run point for a Big Ten program.

"What goes along with that is you're just confident that you're going to see it," Reichmuth said. "I would be totally shocked if she doesn't turn out to be a great, great recruit for Coach Williams.

"We already talk about it as a team, this pandemic is going to be over and we're going to have some team bonding time and make some trips to watch her play. It's exciting for all of us."

***

They do it in different ways, but Markowski and Weidner can dominate games.

After averaging 21.5 points and 12.1 rebounds per game en route to first-team Super-State honors as a junior, Markowski is dropping 23.3 points and grabbing 12.1 boards as a senior.

She scored 37 points against Lincoln East in a Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament semifinal game. Three days later, she scored a school-record 42 against Fremont in the HAC final.

Teams will go all out in trying to slow her down, having three defenders surrounding her, and having multiple players sag inside to prevent Markowski from getting the ball.

Still, Markowski gets her points. She's the school's all-time leading scorer, doing so in only three seasons.

"The thing that kind of jumps out at me is no matter how people try to defend her and defend us, she still finds a way (to get) 20 and 10 almost every night," Psota said.

"She's a multi-sport kid who's a team-first individual, so all of those things make her a perfect fit for our program, plus she's a good student and a good model for our kids in our community. All of those things lead up for her to being very successful for us and somebody that we want to be the poster child of our program."

Weidner, meanwhile, has rewritten the record books at Humphrey St. Francis.

The 2020 first-team Super-Stater has 725 career assists, 613 career steals, 590 career rebounds, and she became the 13th player in state history to surpass 2,000 career points. Her 2,211 points rank fifth all-time, and she has a chance to finish a spot or two higher.

More impressively, as Reichmuth points out, Weidner is producing big numbers this season (25.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 6.5 steals) despite only playing 12 or 13 minutes in some games because the Flyers get out to large leads.

No matter what teams throw at Weidner, she always produces.

"You just don't worry about it," Reichmuth said. "You might get less points from her on some nights, but you're going to get more assists if that's the case and she's going to contribute in every fashion."

***

Markowski has already established her place in Pius X hoops history. She's at the top. The same can be said for Weidner.

The list of their accomplishments runs from Lincoln to Humphrey.

But there is a sense of unfinished business for each player. They want to lead their teams to three more wins this week.

Of the 48 teams in Lincoln for the girls state basketball tournament, only two are unbeaten. Markowski is on one, and Weidner is on the other.

The last time Weidner wore a basketball uniform on the PBA floor, she was wearing a silver medal after the then-No. 1 Flyers were knocked off by No. 2 Wynot.

That just made Weidner and her teammates work harder in the weight room during the summer.

"I can't even describe how bad I want to win a state championship with this team," Weidner said. "Just knowing that is my last opportunity to get it done and I just want to do everything in my power and my ability to accomplish that with this team."

Markowski and her Pius X teammates want to go back-to-back in Class A.

With the determination to finish the deal comes a deep appreciation, too. Markowski said she and her team are thankful just to be playing basketball.

"Nothing would feel better than getting back on that ladder and cutting down that net," Markowski said. "This is what we've worked for all year. We didn't even know that we were going to be able to play in December even, so to be in this position and to end like that, it would be perfect."

