Facing unfamiliar struggles, Southwest buckles down on defense to top Southeast

Heading into Friday night, the Lincoln Southwest girls basketball team was 3-4 and had lost three straight games.

Coach Tim Barada called it "foreign territory" for a Silver Hawks program that has made each of the last six state tournaments.

But some key strides, notably on the defensive end, have Southwest starting to move in the right direction after it defeated Lincoln Southeast 44-40 at home on Friday night.

“We continue to preach to them, and they are starting to buy into it, that defense will help you when you aren’t good enough offensively,” Barada said. “We continue to defend, and that is the biggest thing.”

It was a clunky game Friday for both sides, mostly led by great defensive play.

The two teams had stretches of time where the offenses scored some points. But scoring became sparse in the second half.

Southeast knocked down a pair of three-pointers in the fourth quarter that seemed to suck a lot of life out of the Southwest crowd.

But a charge call wiped a Knights and-one opportunity off the board, and the Silver Hawks responded with threes by Christensen and Hayden Rathe, and that was enough for Southwest to escape.

“They got that charge call, and I thought that flipped the momentum back to their side,” Southeast coach Isaiah Dell said. “We went back and forth all game, kind of expected it to go that way.”

The two late three-pointers for Southwest came from an unusual play. Barada had his point guard Aniya Seymore post up low before kicking it out to the two shooters, who knocked the shots down.

“Luckily, we answered with a couple of big shots late, but I thought Aniya did a nice job,” he said. “We put her in the post, and she is an excellent passer, and found Brinly (Christensen) and Hayden (Rathe) for a clean, squared-up look, and they banged them in.”

This Silver Hawk team is a little different from years past.

Seniors Seymore and Christensen were key players on last year’s Southwest team that made it to the state championship. But behind them are six underclassmen that see playing time.

Limited practice time before the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament last week was tough for a young team preparing for tough games.

But some practice this week allowed the Silver Hawks to work through some of their issues and come together to end the skid against Southeast.

“We now had a full week of practice, and I thought that it showed today,” Barada said. “We try to do what we practice. We are not always perfect at it. But we try to do those things, and as a coach, that is all that I can ask for.”

Despite the inconsistent start to the season, the pieces are still in place for Southwest to make a run over the next six weeks and perhaps find themselves able to extend their state tournament streak.

According to Barada, the focus right now is for the young squad to keep gelling in practice and games to make their run.

“I would anticipate us to get better with the more they play together, and the more games we play together into January and February,” he said. “I hope they do what we think because we are going to be a team that other teams look at and go “I don’t want to play them in late February.’ That’s where we are headed.”

