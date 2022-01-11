'Every possession matters': No. 2 Wahoo girls make the right moves to pull away from Blair

WAHOO — Wahoo and Blair both played phenomenal defense in the first half, leading to a 18-13 advantage for the Wahoo girls at halftime.

Coming out of the break, Class C-1 No. 2 Wahoo ran a set off of its pick-and-roll offense, but instead of setting a ball screen, Autumn Iversen slipped it and cut to the basket, scoring a wide-open layup.

Wahoo ran the action again on the next possession. Two possessions later, the Warriors did it again.

Same action. Same result.

And when Iversen wasn’t scoring on the slip screen, teammates Karley Golladay and Sammy Leu were scoring on drives off a ball screen. The trio spearheaded the second-half effort and turned a five-point halftime lead into a 43-26 victory over Class B No. 7 Blair at home on Tuesday night.

“That was something we just talked about at halftime, so I’m proud of our girls coming out and being able to do that,” Wahoo coach Sean Forbes said of the slip screen. “We talked about it at practice. It makes a coach look smart because it worked.”