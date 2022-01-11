'Every possession matters': No. 2 Wahoo girls make the right moves to pull away from Blair

WAHOO — Wahoo and Blair both played phenomenal defense in the first half, leading to a 18-13 advantage for the Wahoo girls at halftime.
Coming out of the break, Class C-1 No. 2 Wahoo ran a set off of its pick-and-roll offense, but instead of setting a ball screen, Autumn Iversen slipped it and cut to the basket, scoring a wide-open layup.
Wahoo ran the action again on the next possession. Two possessions later, the Warriors did it again.
Same action. Same result.
And when Iversen wasn’t scoring on the slip screen, teammates Karley Golladay and Sammy Leu were scoring on drives off a ball screen. The trio spearheaded the second-half effort and turned a five-point halftime lead into a 43-26 victory over Class B No. 7 Blair at home on Tuesday night.
“That was something we just talked about at halftime, so I’m proud of our girls coming out and being able to do that,” Wahoo coach Sean Forbes said of the slip screen. “We talked about it at practice. It makes a coach look smart because it worked.”
Not only did Wahoo find its offense in the second half, but the Warriors played with the same intensity on defense as they did in the first half. Their defensive effort held the Bears to less than half of their average points per game.
“Every possession matters in a great game like that,” Forbes said. “Blair can really shoot it and score it, so I’m super-proud of our effort. These girls came out and executed our game plan defensively and rebounded it. We also rewarded ourselves by getting the rebound and limiting them to one shot, which was very important.”
Wahoo (9-2) will need to keep its foot on the pedal to make a push toward the state tournament. The Warriors were led Tuesday night by Iversen’s 14 points.
“Just keep winning games,” Forbes said. “We’ve got some games ahead that will be competitive. We’ve got to show up every single night. … We’ve got a tough schedule. Every single game night-in and night-out is either a Class B team or a really good Class C-1 team.”
Blair (10-2) was led by Makayla Baughman and her 14 points.
“Wahoo does a fantastic job of not beating themselves,” Blair coach Matt Aschoff said. “We looked at the second-half stats. Each team has 21 possessions. They scored on 13 of them, and we only scored on six. Great shot selection. They didn’t hurt themselves and our defense wasn’t where it needed to be. They beat us handedly, and they deserved to beat us the way we played.”