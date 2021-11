Envisioning herself playing at Baxter Arena leads Millard South's Olsen to commit to Mavericks

Basketball players grow up picturing hitting the winning shot.

Recently, Cora Olsen pictured the perfect school to continue her playing career after high school.

While on an unofficial visit to Omaha, she walked into Baxter Arena, home to Mavericks' hoops, and immediately saw herself on the court and in a UNO uniform.

"I just envisioned it right away," she said.

On Friday, that vision came more into focus. Olsen called Carrie Banks and told the UNO coach that she was committing to the school.

Seconds after Olsen hung up the call, the Maverick assistants texted the Millard South junior guard.

"There were like, 'Let's go!'" Olsen said. "That was super-cool."

Olsen considered offers from Eastern Illinois and Evansville, and she was receiving interest from California Baptist. But there was something special about staying close to home that Olsen couldn't pass up.

"I just kind of teared up a little bit, because I knew all the hard work had finally paid off, and I know I'm going somewhere where I can make an impact on a program and somewhere where I'm wanted," Olsen said. "It was just a very special moment."