Ellen Jorgenson stepping down as North Star girls basketball coach
PREP GIRLS HOOPS

Ellen Jorgenson stepping down as North Star girls basketball coach

Lincoln Pius X vs. Lincoln North Star girls basketball, 12.20

Lincoln North Star head coach Ellen Jorgenson talks to her team during a timeout during a game against Lincoln Pius X at North Star in 2019.

 Journal Star file photo

After rebuilding the Lincoln North Star girls basketball program, Ellen Jorgenson is stepping down as coach for family reasons.

Jorgenson made the announcement via social media Friday evening.

"This has been an incredibly tough decision, as I have thoroughly enjoyed having the opportunity to work with our Gator athletes," Jorgenson wrote. "I am proud of the progress this program has made in the last five years and (am) grateful to the coaches, parents, volunteers and greater community that have been along during this journey."

Jorgenson will continue to teach at North Star and looks to remain involved in the North Star athletic community.

"Obviously, having a second child in the midst of a pandemic has weighted heavily on my decision," Jorgenson wrote. "I believe strongly that our athletes deserve a coach who can fully commit themselves to their athletic and leadership development in and out of season."

Jorgenson took over a program that was the bottom of Class A.

The Navigators went 1-23 in Jorgenson's first season, but showed growth over the following seasons. North Star is coming off one of its best seasons in program history. It finished 11-10 and reached its first district final in many seasons.

Jorgenson is the second varsity girls basketball coach top step down within Lincoln Public Schools. Jeff Rump announced his retirement from Lincoln Southwest on Wednesday.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

