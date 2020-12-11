Elkhorn North girls 'buying in' as Wolves beat Bennington, improve to 2-0 in first-ever season

BENNINGTON — The Elkhorn North girls basketball team lacks something that just about every team in the state has — varsity experience.

With a team consisting mostly of freshmen and sophomores getting their first action at the varsity level, the Wolves are learning on the fly.

After defeating Omaha Duchesne on Tuesday in the program’s first-ever game, No. 5 Elkhorn North faced an even tougher challenge against No. 4 Bennington on Friday. After being tied 17-all at halftime, Elkhorn North dominated the second half both offensively and defensively in a 48-32 win against the Badgers.

“There were definitely some nerves and jitters, and the execution needs to improve over the course of the year,” Elkhorn North coach Ann Prince said. “However, they’re really buying in to our philosophy that defense and rebounding are the key to being a great team.”

If not for its effort on defense, Elkhorn North (2-0) could have faced a sizable halftime deficit. The Wolves were stagnant on offense in the first half. Freshman point guard Britt Prince repeatedly drove into the lane, but drive-and-kick passes were not yielding scores.