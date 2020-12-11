Elkhorn North girls 'buying in' as Wolves beat Bennington, improve to 2-0 in first-ever season

BENNINGTON — The Elkhorn North girls basketball team lacks something that just about every team in the state has — varsity experience.
With a team consisting mostly of freshmen and sophomores getting their first action at the varsity level, the Wolves are learning on the fly.
After defeating Omaha Duchesne on Tuesday in the program’s first-ever game, No. 5 Elkhorn North faced an even tougher challenge against No. 4 Bennington on Friday. After being tied 17-all at halftime, Elkhorn North dominated the second half both offensively and defensively in a 48-32 win against the Badgers.
“There were definitely some nerves and jitters, and the execution needs to improve over the course of the year,” Elkhorn North coach Ann Prince said. “However, they’re really buying in to our philosophy that defense and rebounding are the key to being a great team.”
If not for its effort on defense, Elkhorn North (2-0) could have faced a sizable halftime deficit. The Wolves were stagnant on offense in the first half. Freshman point guard Britt Prince repeatedly drove into the lane, but drive-and-kick passes were not yielding scores.
Meanwhile, Bennington (2-1) knocked down a pair of early three-pointers as its leading scorer on the season, junior Abby Boyes, scored five points in the first quarter. Despite entering the contest averaging 20 points per game, Boyes finished with just six points. Maddy Elwood and Emma John scored eight apiece to pace the Badgers.
“I thought our defense was amazing (because) we followed the scouting report and the game plan to a 'T,'” Coach Prince said. "We really focused on taking Boyes out of the game, and I thought we did a fantastic job on her.”
With its defense already in place, a pair of three-pointers from Britt Prince and Reilly Palmer jump-started a 10-2 Elkhorn North run out of the halftime break, and the Wolves led 31-27 at the end of the third quarter. Elkhorn North then outscored Bennington 17-5 in the final period behind contributions from five different players.
Grace Thompson scored a pivotal three-pointer to give Elkhorn North a double-digit lead, and her 10 points were only topped by Britt Prince’s game-high 17. With two road wins over Class B teams under their belt, the Wolves will now host their first-ever home game against Weeping Water on Saturday.
The keys to victory will likely be the same as they have been in Elkhorn North’s first two games: rebounding and defense.
“Defense travels, and if you play solid defense you have a chance to win every game because the offense is going to come and go, and we proved that tonight,” Coach Prince said.
