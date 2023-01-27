Elkhorn North girls, Bennington boys cruise to EMC hoops titles

BENNINGTON — After a two-year break, McKenna Murphy is teammates again with Britt Prince.

“They went to school together from kindergarten to eighth grade in Fremont and played every sport together. Basketball, soccer, flag football, they did it together growing up, so we already knew how they could play together,’’ Prince’s mother and coach, Ann, said.

The girls reunited at Elkhorn North after Murphy was an integral part of Fremont’s Class A state championship team last year. The Princes started the Wolves’ girls tradition off right with two state titles fueled in large measure by Britt, one of the top college prospects ever in the state.

“Not being able to play with her ninth grade and 10th grade was a bummer, but then coming back and be able to play junior year with her is just awesome,” said Murphy, whose dad now teaches at Elkhorn North and coaches at Elkhorn South. “I think our chemistry on the court is unlike anyone else’s and I think it really benefits us in the long run.”

Murphy had 14 points and Prince 22 in the Class B No. 2 Wolves’ 15th consecutive victory, a 63-41 over No. 7 Norris in the Eastern Midlands Conference tournament final at Bennington’s gym.

Murphy was 3-of-3 on threes in the first half as the Wolves grabbed a 38-19 lead. Norris worried Ann Prince with its size but the Wolves neutralized the inside game and did well on help side defense.

Murphy said her role differs from what it was at Fremont.

“It was kind of like a just a catch-and-shoot type of thing. Just play my role,’’ she said. “Now I've kind of developed into a bigger role, being able to be a three-level scorer, finish up at the rim, hit the jump shots and then hit the threes that we need as well.”

Bennington boys 57, Norris 40

Dylan Casart, Bennington’s 6-foot-6 big man, had 14 points and four blocks, Isaac Conner scored 13 points and Bryce Dunning had 11 coming off the bench for No. 7 Bennington in the EMC championship game.

Barret Boesiger led No. 9 Norris with 13 points.