Eight matchups announced for 2022 Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase in Kearney

Eight matchups have been announced for the second annual Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase, which will take place Jan. 8, 2022, in Kearney.

The field will include six teams that reached the state tournament in 2021, and some other teams — like Northwest — expected to be state contenders in 2022.

The event will be highlighted by North Bend Central-Grand Island Central Catholic and York-Kearney.

North Bend Central is the two-time defending state champion in Class C-1, while GICC is expected to be among the top Class C-1 teams next season.

York and Kearney will cap the day in a Class A-Class B matchup.

All games will take place at the Viaero Events Center.

Here's a look at the complete schedule:

Anselmo-Merna vs. Cross County, 8:50 a.m.

Blue Hill vs. Maywood-Hayes Center, 10:30 a.m.

Clarkson/Leigh vs. Northwest, 12:10 p.m.

Adams Central vs. Bridgeport, 1:50 p.m.

Broken Bow vs. Auburn, 3:30 p.m.

Oakland-Craig vs. Sidney, 5:10 p.m.