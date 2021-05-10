 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eight matchups announced for 2022 Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase in Kearney
0 comments

Eight matchups announced for 2022 Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase in Kearney

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Winnebago vs. North Bend Central, 3.5

North Bend Central's Kaitlyn Emanuel (23) looks to the basket past Winnebago's Keisha Snyder (23) during a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on March 5.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

Eight matchups have been announced for the second annual Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase, which will take place Jan. 8, 2022, in Kearney.

The field will include six teams that reached the state tournament in 2021, and some other teams — like Northwest — expected to be state contenders in 2022.

The event will be highlighted by North Bend Central-Grand Island Central Catholic and York-Kearney.

North Bend Central is the two-time defending state champion in Class C-1, while GICC is expected to be among the top Class C-1 teams next season.

York and Kearney will cap the day in a Class A-Class B matchup.

All games will take place at the Viaero Events Center.

Here's a look at the complete schedule:

Anselmo-Merna vs. Cross County, 8:50 a.m.

Blue Hill vs. Maywood-Hayes Center, 10:30 a.m.

Clarkson/Leigh vs. Northwest, 12:10 p.m.

Adams Central vs. Bridgeport, 1:50 p.m.

Broken Bow vs. Auburn, 3:30 p.m.

Oakland-Craig vs. Sidney, 5:10 p.m.

North Bend Central vs. Grand Island CC, 6:50 p.m.

York vs. Kearney, 8:30 p.m.

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Nine major sports unions oppose voting rights curbs

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News