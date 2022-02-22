Ehlers stepping down as Lincoln Christian basketball coach

Britt Ehlers is stepping down as Lincoln Christian girls basketball coach.

Ehlers notified the school last week of his decision before announcing it on social media Tuesday. He guided the Crusaders for two seasons after taking over for Nick Orduna.

Lincoln Christian went 11-11 last year and 7-15 this past season.

Ehlers said the decision to step down was his own, noting he'll now be able to watch his youngest son play high school basketball.

"Second, one of the reasons I was hired at LCS was due to the belief that I was uniquely positioned to help bring people together as part of our program," Ehlers wrote. "I no longer believe that I'm best suited to do it going forward.

"Finally, God has used the past two years to teach me so much about myself. And at this time, I don't think continuing in this role is the best for my continued walked with Him."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0