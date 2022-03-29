 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ehlers named girls basketball coach at Crete

  • Updated
  • 0

Britt Ehlers will take over as girls basketball coach at Crete, the school recently announced.

Ehlers comes to Crete after guiding the Lincoln Christian girls for two seasons. The Crusaders went 19-26 in that time, including 8-15 this past season.

Ehlers replaces John Larson, who announced his retirement after four seasons in Crete. Larson led the Cardinals to a Class B state championship in 2020.

Elsewhere in Class B, Northwest announced that Russ Moerer is stepping down as girls coach.

Moerer, who finished his fourth season with the Vikings, led Northwest to a state championship in 2019.

Moerer coached the girls team from 2004-08, then stepped away before helping with the Northwest boys program for three seasons.

After a 'great experience' in Crete and a state-record 638 wins, legendary coach John Larsen stepping away from coaching
After building one of the state's most consistent programs, Hagerman stepping down as Norris girls coach
High school girls basketball logo 2014
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Two-Minute Drill: Where the Huskers defense is seeking improvement, and other notes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News