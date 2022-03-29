Ehlers named girls basketball coach at Crete

Britt Ehlers will take over as girls basketball coach at Crete, the school recently announced.

Ehlers comes to Crete after guiding the Lincoln Christian girls for two seasons. The Crusaders went 19-26 in that time, including 8-15 this past season.

Ehlers replaces John Larson, who announced his retirement after four seasons in Crete. Larson led the Cardinals to a Class B state championship in 2020.

Elsewhere in Class B, Northwest announced that Russ Moerer is stepping down as girls coach.

Moerer, who finished his fourth season with the Vikings, led Northwest to a state championship in 2019.

Moerer coached the girls team from 2004-08, then stepped away before helping with the Northwest boys program for three seasons.

