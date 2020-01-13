'East Bound and Down' tour has the No. 4 York girls back on track in Class B

Matt Kern admits, he's not a big theme guy. But the York girls coach is having a lot fun with one this season, and so is his team.

After all, how could you not have a blast connecting basketball and "Smokey and the Bandit?"

The 1977 movie, and mostly its notable theme song "East Bound and Down," are helping steer the Dukes' success.

"They're kind of buying into it," said Kern, who had shirts made up to further instill the theme. "We play (the song) at our games and pregames and the crowd stands up and claps. It's kind of fun."

York made five straight trips to the state tournament from 2014-18 before falling short last year. Lincoln is again the hopeful destination, and so the Dukes are aiming for an eastbound journey.

They're on the right track. York is 10-2, ranked No. 4 in Class B and is coming off a 47-43 win against then-No. 2 Northwest for its biggest victory of the season.

"We want to get back to the state tournament," Kern said. "That's obviously an expectation in York, but we didn't go last year. We know that it isn't going to be easy, and that's kind of the whole theme — a long way to go and a short time to get there."

