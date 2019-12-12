Driven by 'second place,' top-ranked Crete begins tough week by pulling away from No. 4 Beatrice

CRETE — Open gym was quite busy in Crete last summer.
The driving force:
“Second place,” senior Morgan Maly said.
The Crete girls basketball standout was referring to the Cardinals’ runner-up finish in the Class B state tournament last season. Second place created more participation in open-gym sessions and team camps. Maybe second place was a spark in Thursday’s third quarter against Beatrice.
The No. 4 Lady Orange clawed its way back from a double-digit deficit and trailed 24-22 in the third quarter. But Hannah Newton scored on a layup, Ellie Allen hit a bucket and Maly scored to cap a 6-0 run that gave control back to the top-ranked Cardinals (3-0). That led to a 42-32 victory.
“I think that’s where our experience pays off,” Crete second-year coach John Larsen said. “These kids have been in games like this last year.”
Said Maly, “I think we ran the offense better in the third, spread it out.”
Maly also had success breaking free from Beatrice’s defense later in the game, and finished with a game-high 16 points. Newton added 10 points, including a three at the third-quarter buzzer.
Crete was aided by a 15-0 run to close the first quarter. Five Cardinals scored in the first eight minutes.
“We didn’t take care of the ball as well as I would have liked,” Larsen said (Crete had 15 turnovers). “We had some mistakes physically, mentally that kept us from getting a comfortable lead, but Beatrice is a good team, so we’ll take the win.”
Crete won’t have much time for corrections. The Cardinals head to Grand Island on Friday to play Central Conference rival and No. 2 Northwest, the same team that gave Crete that second-place feeling.
Larsen said it was good to play against a team like Beatrice. The Lady Orange present a defensive challenge — pressure mixed with athleticism — similar to Northwest.
The Cardinals, who returned all five starters from last season, plan to approach Friday the same way.
“We try to take the same approach every game,” said Maly, a Creighton recruit and first-team Super-Stater “Every game is a big game, so hopefully tonight was a good defensive to see what we’re going to see tomorrow. They’re (Northwest) really aggressive. It was good prep.”
Like Crete, Beatrice returns all five starters and has large expectations.
This is Jalen Weeks’ second year running the Lady Orange program, which has led to a more seamless start to the season.
“What we did last year at the beginning, was a lot of breakdown stuff, you’re just kind of implementing things that you didn’t get to in the summer, whereas this year we kind of know what we’re going to run, who’s in our lineup, and then it’s just the fine-tuning pieces,” Weeks said.
Beatrice (1-1) got back into Thursday’s game behind eight threes. Junior Mak Hatcliff scored 12 points and Olivia Aden had nine points on three threes.
