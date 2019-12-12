Driven by 'second place,' top-ranked Crete begins tough week by pulling away from No. 4 Beatrice

“We didn’t take care of the ball as well as I would have liked,” Larsen said (Crete had 15 turnovers). “We had some mistakes physically, mentally that kept us from getting a comfortable lead, but Beatrice is a good team, so we’ll take the win.”

Crete won’t have much time for corrections. The Cardinals head to Grand Island on Friday to play Central Conference rival and No. 2 Northwest, the same team that gave Crete that second-place feeling.

Larsen said it was good to play against a team like Beatrice. The Lady Orange present a defensive challenge — pressure mixed with athleticism — similar to Northwest.

The Cardinals, who returned all five starters from last season, plan to approach Friday the same way.

“We try to take the same approach every game,” said Maly, a Creighton recruit and first-team Super-Stater “Every game is a big game, so hopefully tonight was a good defensive to see what we’re going to see tomorrow. They’re (Northwest) really aggressive. It was good prep.”

Like Crete, Beatrice returns all five starters and has large expectations.

This is Jalen Weeks’ second year running the Lady Orange program, which has led to a more seamless start to the season.