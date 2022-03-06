Dominique Kelley has played at state, but coaching the state-bound and tight-knit Links 'is definitely sweeter''

There are some perks that come with playing for Dominique Kelley at Lincoln High.

Among them is her mother's cooking. It makes for some really good team dinners, senior Ariana Hoagland will tell you.

Sometimes it's breakfast being brought to the school before or after a morning practice.

"A lot of eating, but it's a lot of talking and it's so much fun," Hoagland says.

It's been a fun basketball season, too, for the Lincoln High girls. They're 21-2 and ranked No. 2 in Class A heading into this week's state tournament. The Links are doing things in basketball that they haven't done in a long, long time.

Talent and more experience have a lot to do with the team's jump from last year's 13-9 season. But it's trust and cohesiveness off the court that have fueled success on it.

"We have been so tight-knit," said Hoagland, one of two seniors on the team. "I really feel like we’ve been growing from that and I think we’re just so much more connected with each other."

Making the connections work on and off the court is Kelley, the Links' leader.

When Kelley took over four years ago, she was tasked with building and sustaining a new culture at Lincoln High. The team made state the season before Kelley arrived, but the Links were still learning how to win and were not ready to challenge the Class A powers.

For Kelley, who was taking on her first head coaching job at any level, it was a whole new learning experience that went beyond games and practices at Lincoln High.

And it was hard at first.

"It's still really hard, honestly," Kelley said. "I can't tell you how many days, even this year ... I've cried or been frustrated because I just feel like I've spent so much energy addressing things that have nothing to do with touching the ball.

"Being a teenaged girl, it’s rough and it’s a hell of a lot harder than when I was a teenager. Just the whole evolution of cell phones and social media and everything that entails, coupled with kids that live in single-parent homes and there’s not a lot of fathers around, it makes it really hard. But I’ve been really intentional about the people I’ve hired and have in my program, so I don’t carry that load as an individual."

There was talent in the program, but it took more for the Links to hit their stride under Kelley, who went 9-13 in her first season. Trust and belief were key, and the more comfortable Kelley got in her role as a head coach, the more confident her players got. Sometimes that meant having tough conversations.

"I’m able to coach them differently than a lot of people are able to coach their teams, but it’s all built on genuine love and trust," Kelley said. "And it's taken us a lot to get there.

"We don’t have cracks in our trust and our commitment to one another because they know it’s genuinely from a good place."

Hoagland, who was a freshman when Kelley was hired, didn't know a whole about her new coach at the time other than she played at Nebraska. Bri Robinson did her research.

The junior guard saw that Kelley was a Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year at Lincoln Northeast and had a big career at Nebraska playing for Connie Yori. Robinson could have gone to any high school, but she wanted to play for Kelley. It was Kelley's honesty that appealed to Robinson when she first arrived as a freshman.

Now Robinson gets a chance to play for Kelley in a state tournament setting.

"It means a lot just because ‘Nique’s worked so hard," Robinson said. "She literally built it from the ground up, and to be at the top point that we can be at, it just shows how hard work really does pay off."

When the Lincoln High job came open, principal Mark Larson reached out to Kelley. Larson wanted a coach that knew the game and had a passion for it, but also a coach who was driven to prepare them for life.

"We talk at Lincoln High a lot about the most important part of our job sometimes is balancing empathy and high expectations, and figuring how to do that day in and day out, and she does that amazingly," Larson said. "She's lived it, and being a young women of color of Lincoln who went on to play Division I basketball and earn a full-ride scholarship and be really successful, there's not a whole lot that she's going to ask the girls to do that she hasn't lived or done already."

Last week was a special one for Lincoln High, which defeated Lincoln Northeast to clinch the program's second state berth in 18 years. The Links are one of the hottest teams entering state, and they want to win three games. For the ultra-competitive Kelley, it's also about sustaining basketball success while preparing girls for life after high school.

She's in it for the long haul, she says.

"It’s just a good a situation, and not just for the kids, it’s a good situation for me and my family," Kelley said. "I just feel like I belong there. Basketball is really special, but honestly, the school in general is really special. Our kids are doing that work."

Kelley has given her players countless pieces of basketball- and life-related advice, and she'll have more before Monday's first-round game against Bellevue East at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Kelley has been to state before, helping lead Lincoln Northeast to a 2006 state title.

Kelley cherishes those days. But there's something extra special about hosting team dinners, taking the team bowling and directing a title chase as a coach.

"Honestly, I think I’m enjoying it more as a coach because as a player, you don’t understand the time (Former Northeast) Coach (Rich) Olson and Coach Yori put in to get there," Kelley said. "Playing was sweet and I had a very decorated career at both at Northeast and Nebraska, but I honestly feel like this is sweeter.

"This is definitely sweeter."

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.