Devaney. Defense. How a Zoom code word and an identity change turned the Lincoln Lutheran girls into state contenders

Because of COVID-19, the Lincoln Lutheran girls basketball team was introduced to its new coach, Wade Coulter, via Zoom two springs ago.

The password to get into the session was "Devaney."

Short and simple, and also the site for first-round games in the Class C-1 state tournament most years.

"All of us looked at him like, 'You're crazy,'" junior Abby Wachal recalls. "This team is nowhere near a state team."

Added senior Shanae Bergt, "We were .500, below .500 ... he's already looking at state? It was kind of crazy."

Turns out, the coach they call "Weekday Wade" was not that crazy. Lincoln Lutheran won 19 of 21 games to reach state, won a first-round game and lost in the state semifinals before winning the third-place contest last year.

"Devaney" was the code word and the goal. "Defense" was the ticket.

It's no secret how the Warriors want to win games. Their identity is defense and their plan is to smother teams in the half court with traps, active hands, extended pressure and steals.

Lincoln Lutheran is allowing only 23 points per game this season, the best average in Class C-1. Nine teams have failed to score more than 20 points against the Warriors this season. They held a very good Bishop Neumann team to 14 points and Fairbury to 18 in the district final.

Lutheran has 348 steals and seven players have at least 30 this season, including Wachal (74) and Bergt (60).

When the offense is not clicking, the Warriors know they have defense to keep them in games.

"Honestly, it's kind of like our safety pouch," Wachal said. "We have that and it gives us some time to warm up offensively, because we know at the end of the day that our defense is unbeatable."

The defensive intensity is high in games. It's amped up in practice, too. On a Tuesday ahead of next week's state tourney, Coulter is going over details big and small for how they need to slow down first-round opponent BRLD, one of the top-scoring teams in Class C-1.

Even basketball fans who prefer to see a lot of points can come to appreciate how the Warriors play. They swarm and trap from the opening tip. A couple of minutes in, Coulter will sub up to four players. Swarm and trap at midcourt. Create turnovers. Sub four more. Because Lutheran plays nine girls, they don't run out of gas.

It's nonstop, Wachal says.

"Obviously getting steals for us is a huge energy boost, and the energy just really fuels us to keep going and finish the game," Bergt said. "We just like to get runs and not let them have time to breathe."

Before coming to Lincoln Lutheran, Coulter was an assistant coach at Columbus Scotus. He learned a lot under legendary coach John Petersen, especially the defensive principles.

"We felt like that was our ticket to stay in every game is playing solid, solid defense," Coulter said.

When Coulter arrived at Lincoln Lutheran, he took over a team that finished under .500 the previous season, but he saw a team of multi-sporters that was athletic, long and very competitive.

Coulter laid out how the Warriors were going to play and the players bought in.

"The main idea is working together and just trusting your teammate behind to move with you and moving as a whole unit," Bergt said. "Just applying pressure the whole game so they don't have time to rest."

What makes Lutheran's defense unique? Turns out, it's not rocket science.

"It sounds dumb, but just maximum effort every second," Coulter said. "Never letting down your level, never dropping your energy level.

"Energy, effort, intensity, communication ... they're all token, they're all coach-speak, but just doing all those little things really well every second you're out there."

Speaking of Devaney, that's where Lincoln Lutheran begins its state tourney journey. The Warriors will play BRLD at 9 a.m. Monday.

Defense got them to Devaney. The hope is to finish it at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

"It definitely shows that we're not just a volleyball school," Wachal said of the basketball team's two-year run (44-6). "We have a lot of other athletics that are doing incredible things that aren't exactly recognized so I feel like this is a big thing."

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.