Despite a vastly different lineup, No. 2 Oakland-Craig girls have picked up where they left off in Class C-2

How does a team go about replacing five seniors, including one of the state's top players?
That was the big offseason question facing an Oakland-Craig girls basketball team that had to replace 41 points per game, including 26 from first-team Super-Stater Dacey Nelson.
Fourteen games in, and following their biggest victory of the season to date, the Knights have put that question to rest.
The Knights are 14-0 and ranked No. 2 in Class C-2. They rallied from 12 points down to defeat No. 3 BRLD on Saturday, doing so on a buzzer-beating three-pointer. Their offensive style hasn't changed. The Knights continue to push the pace. The defense remains stingy, too.
Sure, the lineup has changed, but Oakland-Craig's identity has not.
"Coming back we knew Kennedy (Benne) was probably as good as it gets in C-2," Oakland-Craig coach Joe Anderson said. "She just brings so much energy and plays so well on defense. We knew we'd have that. This group has really found their roles. Every girl has adjusted to their role and really embraced that."
Oakland-Craig reached the Class C-2 state semifinals last year, pushing eventual state champion Hastings St. Cecilia to overtime before beating Fillmore Central for third place.
Dacey Nelson, one of the state's most dynamic scorers, played a leading role for the Knights.
Typically, replacing a player of Dacey Nelson's caliber might lead to adjustments in expectations and level of play.
But losing a talented group of seniors didn't deter the Knights from setting bigger goals during the summer. Playing three games in Lincoln last March made the players hungrier, Anderson said.
There were reasons for optimism. The Knights were set to bring back a two-time all-stater in Benne, another big-time scorer who is averaging 20 points per game this season. They also were returning point guard Mya Guzinski (averaging 5.5 assists and 4.6 steals), who engineers the team's up-tempo offense. Juniors Jeannina Blahak, another returning starter, and MaKenna Pearson were ready to take on bigger roles in the front-court, too.
A significant spark in the Knights' start has come from a talented freshman class. Two of them, Chaney Nelson and Sydney Guzinski, start and average a combined 20 points per game. Chaney's twin sister Sadie — they're younger sisters of Dacey — is one of the first players off the bench.
"Coming into the year we knew we had some freshmen coming up that were good," Anderson said. "We watched them play this summer and watched them play for years. They play up-tempo all year, they play club ball together and they really have stepped in and they just fit our system so well."
The freshmen are not afraid of the big moments, either. Sydney Guzinski hit a three late to pull the Knights within two points against BRLD. Then Chaney Nelson hit a corner three at the buzzer for the game-winner.
The players are gelling on the court, and Anderson credits that to the leadership of his two seniors in Benne and Mya Guzinski.
"All summer long they did open gyms, they ran our stuff, they know our system so well, they've been in (it) their whole high school careers," he said. "The young girls really enjoy them. They treat each other so well."
Oakland-Craig's blend of experience and youth will be tested over the next three weeks. It will play Tekamah-Herman (9-5) on Tuesday, Class C-1 No. 2 North Bend Central (14-0) on Friday, Class B No. 9 Norris (9-5) on Saturday in Omaha and Class D-1 No. 3 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (13-1) on Tuesday. An ultra-competitive East Husker Conference Tournament will follow.
"Our No. 1 goal is we just got to keep getting better," said Anderson, who coached Oakland-Craig to a C-2 state football title in November. "We're going to find some of our weaknesses in these games, we know that. Our job is to make sure that we're playing our best basketball come the middle of February."
Reach Clark Grell at cgrell@journalstar.com.