Despite a vastly different lineup, No. 2 Oakland-Craig girls have picked up where they left off in Class C-2

Typically, replacing a player of Dacey Nelson's caliber might lead to adjustments in expectations and level of play.

But losing a talented group of seniors didn't deter the Knights from setting bigger goals during the summer. Playing three games in Lincoln last March made the players hungrier, Anderson said.

There were reasons for optimism. The Knights were set to bring back a two-time all-stater in Benne, another big-time scorer who is averaging 20 points per game this season. They also were returning point guard Mya Guzinski (averaging 5.5 assists and 4.6 steals), who engineers the team's up-tempo offense. Juniors Jeannina Blahak, another returning starter, and MaKenna Pearson were ready to take on bigger roles in the front-court, too.

A significant spark in the Knights' start has come from a talented freshman class. Two of them, Chaney Nelson and Sydney Guzinski, start and average a combined 20 points per game. Chaney's twin sister Sadie — they're younger sisters of Dacey — is one of the first players off the bench.

"Coming into the year we knew we had some freshmen coming up that were good," Anderson said. "We watched them play this summer and watched them play for years. They play up-tempo all year, they play club ball together and they really have stepped in and they just fit our system so well."