Depth and defense have Silver Hawk girls eyeing another deep run in Class A

You'll quickly notice a few things when watching the Lincoln Southwest girls play basketball.
The Silver Hawks are very athletic. They're versatile and quick. They play suffocating defense that begins in the full court and carries over into the half court.
You'll also need a paper roster nearby if you want to keep up with them.
Southwest regularly plays 11 girls per game, and it's not always easy to carve out time for that many players, coach Jeff Rump says. But depth is a big reason why the Silver Hawks are where they are. They're 9-2, ranked No. 4 in Class A and are in the midst of another strong season.
Southwest has four two-year starters in Kate Dilsaver, Skylar Pieper, Katie Carpenter and Riley Wells, who rotates with junior Freddie Wallace in the starting lineup. Freshman Kennadi Williams has sparked the team at point guard (She has 20 assists to just six turnovers in eight games). The bench keeps the Hawks from missing a beat. Even the 11th player is getting six to eight minutes a game, Rump said.
"Because of their versatility and because of the fact that they keep pushing each other, it makes it harder to say, 'This one should play over this one or this one should play over this one,'" Rump said. "It is hard to do, but as of right now, I think it's been working really well for us, because it's helping give our starting kids just a little bit more of a break."
Southwest would have countered foes with an even deeper lineup, but sophomore Anniya Seymore, who played many minutes as a freshman, is out this season following a knee procedure.
The Silver Hawks' depth is leading to a balanced offensive attack. Dilsaver, a Fort Hays State signee, is averaging 10.4 points per game. Four other players are averaging between 5.2 and 9.6 points.
"You want kids that want to play more, and realize it, everybody wants to play more because everybody wants to be on the floor," Rump said. "But we also have kids that are fighting to earn that playing time and they're getting a chance to contribute, and for the most part, they're really accepting that that's what their role is right now."
By spreading out minutes, and saving legs, Southwest is able to do what it does best: come at the opposition with relentless pressure on defense.
Southwest held No. 3 Fremont, one of the state's best offensive teams, to nine first-half points in last weeks' 56-51 Silver Hawk victory. It held No. 7 Kearney to 12 first-half points in a 41-21 win Saturday. Southwest is averaging 11.7 steals per contest.
If the ball is on the floor, Southwest wants to strike.
"We kind of come up on defense with this fumble mentality; when the ball's on the ground we're like a football team going after it," Rump said. "We have multiple people diving onto the floor to get after it."
There also is the prep work. Assistant coach Tim Barada handles defense for the Silver Hawks, and the team spends a lot of time on it daily, working on half-court concepts, situational pieces and full-court presses.
Southwest has held eight foes to 39 points or less this season, and it kept No. 1 Lincoln Pius X to one of its lowest outputs in a 48-32 loss on Jan. 7.
Rump notes that Southwest does not have a lot of basketball-first players on the team. Some are volleyball-first, softball-first or soccer-first. But this is where Southwest gets its edge in hoops.
"We've got kids that are really good in two sports, (and) it's that multisport part of it, too, that I still will to my dying day say it's what makes these kids better, and especially when you talk about our defensive buy-in," Rump said. "Playing hard defense is about competing and our kids understand how to compete because they do it in so many other different sports."
Awaiting Southwest is a couple of vastly different tests. The Silver Hawks will play No. 10 Lincoln North Star, a small but athletic team that likes to push the pace, on Friday. Southwest will turn around and play at No. 5 Omaha Central, a team known for its size, on Saturday.