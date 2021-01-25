Depth and defense have Silver Hawk girls eyeing another deep run in Class A

You'll quickly notice a few things when watching the Lincoln Southwest girls play basketball.

The Silver Hawks are very athletic. They're versatile and quick. They play suffocating defense that begins in the full court and carries over into the half court.

You'll also need a paper roster nearby if you want to keep up with them.

Southwest regularly plays 11 girls per game, and it's not always easy to carve out time for that many players, coach Jeff Rump says. But depth is a big reason why the Silver Hawks are where they are. They're 9-2, ranked No. 4 in Class A and are in the midst of another strong season.

Southwest has four two-year starters in Kate Dilsaver, Skylar Pieper, Katie Carpenter and Riley Wells, who rotates with junior Freddie Wallace in the starting lineup. Freshman Kennadi Williams has sparked the team at point guard (She has 20 assists to just six turnovers in eight games). The bench keeps the Hawks from missing a beat. Even the 11th player is getting six to eight minutes a game, Rump said.