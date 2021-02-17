'Defense won the ballgame': No. 2 Norris blocks No. 3 Crete in B-4 subdistrict final

FIRTH — Class B No. 2 Norris and No. 3 Crete’s game Wednesday was a low-scoring contest, with each team only having one double-figure scorer.

It was only fitting that it was a timely defensive stop and equally timely free throws that pushed Norris to a 33-31 home victory and the Class B-4 subdistrict title. Each team will now host a district final game Saturday.

Norris’ Brianna Stai blocked a shot at the rim by Crete’s Marin Rasgorshek with 8.9 seconds to play to preserve a 31-29 lead for the Titans. Then Stai drew a foul, walked to the free-throw line and sank two game-sealing foul shots.

Hannah Newton hit a shot at the buzzer for Crete to make the final result a two-point game.

“I thought our defense won the ballgame there,” Norris coach Mark Hagerman said. “We moved into more of a zone defense instead of man-to-man. We forced some turnovers in the third and fourth quarter … I was happy with how girls played on defense.”

Both teams worked at a methodical pace as each featured a zone defense, and Hagerman said Crete’s scheme spread his team out and took away some of their offensive options.