Defense, Williams' play on offense sparks Southwest past Bellevue East in early top-five battle

BELLEVUE — The Lincoln Southwest girls basketball team has a number in mind when it comes to wanting to limit an opponent's scoring output.
The Silver Hawks believe if they hold a team to 38 points or less, they have a great chance to win.
On Saturday, Class A No. 5 Southwest held No. 4 Bellevue East to 38 on the dot in a 47-38 victory at Bellevue East High School.
The defensive effort came against one of the best scoring rosters in Class A.
"I can't be more excited for our kids to see the reward of our work and defending people pay off for them against really good teams," Southwest coach Tim Barada said. "Bell East is a team that's going to be around late in the year. I'm glad we played them now rather than later."
Mixing man-to-man and zone looks, the Silver Hawks ground the Chieftains for a long stretch over the second and third quarters and used a 19-2 run to take control of the game.
After scoring the final five points of the first half, Southwest (2-0) came out of the break, forced six turnovers over the first three minutes of the third quarter and built a 35-18 lead before Bellevue East chipped away.
It's all about energy, Kennadi Williams said.
"We feed off each other, then our energy just keeps growing and growing and growing, and then our defense just picks up," the Southwest sophomore point guard said.
Williams also had a lot of energy on the offensive end. She finished with a game-high 15 points, all coming over the first three quarters. She affected the game in many ways, scoring on drives to the basket, off offensive misses and off steals. The 5-foot-3 guard also assisted on some buckets in transition and moved over to defend 5-11 Mya Skoff, one of the Chieftains' top scorers.
"I'm really happy she's on our team," Barada said. "She's one of the most under-recruited kids, in my opinion, around. She's a heck of a basketball player and she's going to help us win a lot of games."
Junior Aniya Seymore, who hit a key three before halftime to spark the big run, and senior Taryn Ling each added seven points for the Silver Hawks, who forced 20 turnovers, including 13 in the first half.
Senior Riley Jensen had 12 points for Bellevue East (1-1).
The victory provides some confidence for a shorthanded Southwest team — the Hawks are without McKenna Rathbun and Alexa Gobel — breaking in three new starters.
"I think it's really big, especially early, because we're obviously not as good as we're going to get at the end of the season and then getting back our players, I just feel it shows how good we are now and then gives us an opportunity to grow," Williams said.
