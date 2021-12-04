Defense, Williams' play on offense sparks Southwest past Bellevue East in early top-five battle

"We feed off each other, then our energy just keeps growing and growing and growing, and then our defense just picks up," the Southwest sophomore point guard said.

Williams also had a lot of energy on the offensive end. She finished with a game-high 15 points, all coming over the first three quarters. She affected the game in many ways, scoring on drives to the basket, off offensive misses and off steals. The 5-foot-3 guard also assisted on some buckets in transition and moved over to defend 5-11 Mya Skoff, one of the Chieftains' top scorers.

"I'm really happy she's on our team," Barada said. "She's one of the most under-recruited kids, in my opinion, around. She's a heck of a basketball player and she's going to help us win a lot of games."

Junior Aniya Seymore, who hit a key three before halftime to spark the big run, and senior Taryn Ling each added seven points for the Silver Hawks, who forced 20 turnovers, including 13 in the first half.

Senior Riley Jensen had 12 points for Bellevue East (1-1).

The victory provides some confidence for a shorthanded Southwest team — the Hawks are without McKenna Rathbun and Alexa Gobel — breaking in three new starters.