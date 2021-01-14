Defending MUDECAS girls champion BDS expects to see a motivated FCSH team in this year's final

BDS used a 19-9 run to take a 27-21 halftime lead on Exeter-Milligan, and then held the previously unbeaten Timberwolves (12-1) to seven second-half points. Exeter-Milligan made 2 of 25 field goals in the second half, having trouble against the Eagles’ zone, which had 6-foot-3 sophomore JessaLynn Hudson in the middle.

BDS (9-4) played four teams — Superior, Milford, Cross County and Sutton — from higher classes in the Runza Holiday Classic around Christmas, losing all four. The Eagles learned a lot from those games, Gerberding said.

“That experience helps here, especially in this tournament,” she said. “We had big shoes to fill with last year’s seniors graduating, so I think it means a lot to them that they can get back to the final.”

Said senior Bryan Kadel, who had a game-high 10 points, “We wanted to get there again. Last year might have been the first year that we actually won, but we want to prove that we can do it again.”

Junior Jaiden Papik and junior Cameran Jansky each scored nine points for the Timberwolves.

Sacred Heart (14-0) jumped to leads of 11-0, 17-4 and 34-6 against Johnson-Brock (5-5). Erison Vonderschmidt, a 5-foot-10 junior, scored a game-high 21 points, and junior Rachel Magdanz, who moved to point guard this year, added 11 points.