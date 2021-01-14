Defending MUDECAS girls champion BDS expects to see a motivated FCSH team in this year's final

BEATRICE — The Falls City Sacred Heart girls have won 10 MUDECAS championships, including four in a row from 2015-18.
The Irish, however, are not satisfied.
Winning the tournament is a goal for Sacred Heart each season, and the Class D-2 No. 2 Irish got a step closer Thursday with a 57-27 win against Johnson-Brock in the A Division semifinals at Beatrice City Auditorium.
And the Irish are plenty motivated.
They lost to Sterling in the semifinals two years ago and to BDS in last year’s championship game.
“At the beginning of the week I was giving the same MUDECAS speech about how special this week is, and the last two years we just haven’t got it done,” Sacred Heart coach Luke Santo said. “We’re definitely motivated and having the opportunity to get back is good for our kids.”
Sacred Heart will get another crack at BDS. The Class D-1 No. 7 Eagles pulled out a 2-3 zone defense to shut down Class D-2 No. 4 Exeter-Milligan 43-28 in the other semifinal. The No. 1- and No. 3-seeded teams will meet at 8:15 p.m. Friday, weather permitting.
Does BDS expect to see a motivated Sacred Heart team?
“Absolutely,” BDS coach Shana Gerberding said. “I think they’re always motivated.”
BDS used a 19-9 run to take a 27-21 halftime lead on Exeter-Milligan, and then held the previously unbeaten Timberwolves (12-1) to seven second-half points. Exeter-Milligan made 2 of 25 field goals in the second half, having trouble against the Eagles’ zone, which had 6-foot-3 sophomore JessaLynn Hudson in the middle.
BDS (9-4) played four teams — Superior, Milford, Cross County and Sutton — from higher classes in the Runza Holiday Classic around Christmas, losing all four. The Eagles learned a lot from those games, Gerberding said.
“That experience helps here, especially in this tournament,” she said. “We had big shoes to fill with last year’s seniors graduating, so I think it means a lot to them that they can get back to the final.”
Said senior Bryan Kadel, who had a game-high 10 points, “We wanted to get there again. Last year might have been the first year that we actually won, but we want to prove that we can do it again.”
Junior Jaiden Papik and junior Cameran Jansky each scored nine points for the Timberwolves.
Sacred Heart (14-0) jumped to leads of 11-0, 17-4 and 34-6 against Johnson-Brock (5-5). Erison Vonderschmidt, a 5-foot-10 junior, scored a game-high 21 points, and junior Rachel Magdanz, who moved to point guard this year, added 11 points.
“That’s kind of where it all starts for us,” Santo said. “When other teams look at us, they (Vonderschmidt and Magdanz) stand out and we got to get contributions from our other players and when we do that, we feel like we’re pretty tough to beat.”
Sophomore Jessica Wertenberger had 11 points for Sacred Heart, which will be playing in the MUDECAS final for the sixth time in seven seasons.
