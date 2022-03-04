D-2 girls state hoops: Players and teams to watch and two storylines we'll be watching

All signs are pointing to a rematch of Falls City SH and Humphrey SF in the title game. But, the state tournament has a tendency to throw a curveball or two, right?

Monday's first-round games

Falls City SH (24-3) vs. Wynot (15-10), 9 a.m.

Anselmo-Merna (19-6) vs. Sterling (19-6), 10:45 a.m.

Humphrey SF (23-3) vs. Diller-Odell (16-7), 6 p.m.

St. Mary's (19-6) vs. Crawford (20-4), 7:45 p.m.

Four players to watch

Erison Vonderschmidt, Falls City SH: An all-stater in volleyball and basketball, the 6-foot senior is long and athletic; averages 12.6 points per game.

Karley Heimes, Wynot: She's a 6-foot guard, but can play inside, too; averages 12.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and nearly 4 steals a game.

Macy Richardson, Sterling: A multi-sport standout, the 5-8 junior is a volume scorer (17.2 points per game), but can rebound (7.4 boards per game) and dish the ball.

Myleigh Weers, Diller-Odell: She's one of the top freshmen in the state; she had a huge game in the district final and is averaging 20.7 points per contest.

If you like defense ...

Using depth to its advantage, Wynot likes to ramp up the pressure defensively. Five of the Blue Devils' past six opponents have failed to reach 40, including a rated Maywood-Hayes Center (20 points) in the district final. And, oh yeah, Wynot has 400-plus steals this season.

If you like offense ...

No, Humphrey St. Francis doesn't have Allison Weidner anymore, but the Flyers remain dynamic on offense. They have seven players averaging at least five points a game, including senior Kaylee Stricklin (14.2 ppg). They also have surpassed 60 points seven times in their past 11 games.

If you like classic rivalries ...

Falls City Sacred Heart and Wynot seem to always see each other at state, mostly in the championship round, or in last year's case, the D-2 semifinals. This year, they're meeting in the first round. Sacred Heart's Luke Santo and Wynot's Steve Wieseler are two of the best coaches in the state.

Most intriguing first-round matchup

Sterling vs. Anselmo-Merna. The 4-5 matches always look good on paper, and this one is no exception. Anselmo-Merna will need to slow down Richardson. The Coyotes have four players to turn to offensively, including junior post Shaylyn Safranek (13.4 ppg) and senior guard Jaide Chandler (13.9 ppg).

What we'll be watching for

FCSH-St. Francis encore? Humphrey St. Francis fended off Falls City Sacred Heart in last year's state championship. The Irish and Flyers have been 1-2 for most of the season, and they're on opposite ends of the bracket.

St. Mary's. The Cardinals are not very deep. They have only nine players on the varsity roster, but they also have some impressive wins. That includes a win against C-1 No. 1 Grand Island Central Catholic in GICC's holiday tournament.

