It's an eclectic mix of new faces and familiar programs, including three teams that appeared in state championship games last season.

Thursday's first-round games

At Pinnacle Bank Arena

Falls City Sacred Heart (23-3) vs. Leyton (16-5), 9 a.m.

McCool Junction (24-2) vs. Humphrey St. Francis (19-6), 10:45 a.m.

At Devaney Sports Center

Shelton (22-1) vs. Wilcox-Hildreth (18-7), 6 p.m.

St. Mary's (22-2) vs. Wynot (16-9), 7:45 p.m.

Four players to watch

Zaili Benish, Leyton: Small but mighty. That's a good way to describe Leyton, and a good way to describe Benish, a 5-foot-4 sophomore who leads the entire state in scoring at 22.3 points per game. An elite shooter, Benish has made 67 three-pointers at a 47% clip while shooting 54% from the field overall. On an eight-player roster, she'll rarely leave the floor.

Jessica Wertenberger, Falls City SH: The 5-foot-10 senior has the kind of length not often seen at the guard position in D-2, and she takes advantage of it. Wertenberger averages 14.5 points and 7.8 rebounds per game, and leads the Irish in scoring, rebounding, blocked shots (1.5) and steals per game (2.7) while ranking third in assists.

McKenna Yates, McCool Junction: Another electric scorer, the 5-foot-8 Yates could go past 1,400 career points as a junior with a big weekend. At 21.9 points per game this season, Yates ranks third in the state in scoring while also averaging 5.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 3.7 steals per game.

MaKenna Willis, Shelton: A first-team all-state performer last season after leading the Bulldogs to the D-1 title game, Willis is looking for a gold medal to round out her career. She leads Shelton in scoring (12.6), assists (4.4) and steals (2.5) per game.

If you like defense …

Wilcox-Hildreth. The Falcons have held six opponents to less than 20 points, and 10 teams to less than 30. Class D-2 foes have averaged just 22.7 points per game against Wilcox-Hildreth, and that includes Shelton's 52 in a January game, one of just two times this season the Falcons have allowed more than 50.

If you like offense …

McCool Junction. The Mustangs have scored 60 or more points 12 times, 70 or more five times, and cracked 80 in their district final win over Pleasanton. McCool Junction has taken it up another notch in the postseason, scoring 60, 78, and 82 points in its subdisrict and district games.

Most intriguing first-round matchup

St. Mary's vs. Wynot. Between the two of them is just one loss to D-2 competition — Wynot's 49-41 defeat at the hands of Humphrey St. Francis in late December. Both schools have made a habit of playing up, with Wynot taking on just five D-2 teams and St. Mary's eight this season. It's a semifinal-worthy matchup in the first round.

What we'll be watching for

Long time coming: Leyton is at state for the first time since 1983. Wilcox-Hildreth is making its first appearance since the schools consolidated in 2002. McCool Junction hasn't been to Lincoln since 2003. How will those teams handle the stage in a field that features multiple perennial powers?

Over the hump?: Last season, Shelton qualified for the state tournament for the first time in school history and made a run all the way to the Class D-1 title game before falling to Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family. The Bulldogs returned the bulk of the roster from that team and are back again, with just one loss. Can they go one step farther?