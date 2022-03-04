D-1 girls state hoops: Players and teams to watch and two storylines we'll be watching

Elmwood-Murdock, Archbishop Bergan and Humphrey/LHF have been the top three teams all season. Will one of those programs be hoisting a state trophy at PBA, or is there another team primed to steal the show?

Monday's first-round games

Archbishop Bergan (18-6) vs. BDS (23-4), 9 a.m.

Humphrey/LHF (19-6) vs. Nebraska Christian (20-5), 10:45 a.m.

Elmwood-Murdock (23-3) vs. Hartington CC (13-15), 1:30 p.m.

Shelton (25-1) vs. Niobrara/Verdigre (18-8), 3:15 p.m.

Four players to watch

Addison Schneider, Humphrey/LHF: The 6-foot-1 senior is a double-double machine, averaging 18.1 points and 13.9 rebounds per game.

Makenna Noecker, Hartington CC: The 5-6 junior averages nearly 20 points per game and is one of the Trojans' top defenders (72 steals).

Brenna Schmidt, Elmwood-Murdock: The 6-5 Kansas State volleyball recruit is a difference-maker inside where she averages 11 points per game and protects the paint.

Kaitlyn Mlnarik, Archbishop Bergan: The 5-7 junior can do it all for the Knights, averaging 12.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.3 steals per game.

If you like defense ...

Elmwood-Murdock has played great defense all season, allowing only 28 points per game. Some of those impressive defensive performances have come against teams in higher classes, including Malcolm, Syracuse and North Central.

If you like offense ...

With Schneider leading the way, Humphrey/LHF can keep up with anyone offensively. The Bulldogs average 56.2 points per game, and that comes against one of the toughest schedules in the field.

If you like rooting for newbies ...

Nebraska Christian, Shelton and Niobrara/Vedigre are each making their first state tournament appearances. One of those three teams is guaranteed its first state win as Shelton and Niobara/Verdigre are meeting in the first round. Shelton only has one senior on the team.

Most intriguing first-round matchup

Humphrey/LHF vs. Nebraska Christian. Humphrey/LHF has been one of the best teams in D-1 all season, but the Bulldogs will have to get past one of the hottest teams in the field. Nebraska Christian has won 10 straight.

What we'll be watching for

The big three. Elmwood-Murdock, Archbishop Bergan and Humphrey/LHF have been the top three teams all season. If Bergan and Elmwood-Murdock reach the final, it will be a rematch of a subdistrict final won by Bergan in three overtimes. If Elmwood-Murdock and Humphrey/LHF reach the final, a great post matchup between Schmidt and Schneider awaits.

Hartington CC. The Trojans are 13-15, but don't let the record fool you. All of those losses were to teams in higher classes and HCC thumped No. 4 Ravenna 55-33 in a district final. It could be a tough opener for Elmwood-Murdock.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

