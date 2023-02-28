There are a lot of years when this would have been a C-1 or C-2 tournament bracket, but shrinking enrollments mean plenty of new faces.

Wednesday's first-round games

At Pinnacle Bank Arena

Ravenna (24-2) vs. S-E-M (18-4), 9 a.m.

Hastings St. Cecilia (17-7) vs. Elmwood-Murdock (21-5), 10:45 a.m.

At Devaney Sports Center

Centura (23-3) vs. Elgin/Pope John (22-4), 6 p.m.

Cedar Catholic (20-6) vs. Johnson-Brock (21-5), 7:45 p.m.

Four players to watch

Tori Sklenar, Ravenna: The 5-foot-7 senior guard leads the Bluejays in scoring, with her 18.3 points per game average among the top 20 players in the state. Sklenar also leads Ravenna in assists and steals.

Makenna Noecker, Cedar Catholic: The 5-foot-6 senior guard leads the D-1 field in scoring at 20.5 points per game. A returning first-team all-state player in D-1, Noecker is the only Trojan averaging more than eight points per game.

Mikah O'Neill, S-E-M: One of the top athletes from the Mustangs' state tournament volleyball team this fall, O'Neill carried that momentum into hoops season. The 5-foot-10 junior averages 17 points and 10.7 rebounds per game, and also leads S-E-M in assists and steals.

Sydney Davis, Centura: Perhaps the most versatile player in the field, the 6-foot senior averages 15.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.0 steals, and 2.5 blocked shots per game for the Centurions, leading the team in all four categories.

If you like defense …

Hastings St. Cecilia. The Bluehawks have been doing it with defense for a long time, and this year is no different. Only four teams have scored 40 or more against St. Cecilia this season, and eight failed to reach 30. Those numbers have come against one of the toughest schedules in D-1, too.

If you like offense …

Elgin/Pope John. The Wolfpack lead a defensive-minded field in points per game, scoring 60-plus more times (nine) than they've scored less than 50 (eight). Two players (Ashlynne Charf and Keyera Eisenhauer) average more than 14 per game.

Most intriguing first-round matchup

St. Cecilia vs. Elmwood-Murdock. The Knights probably feel like they're due after two straight first-round losses at state. The first came as an eight-seed two years ago. The second came as last year's top seed. All E-M has to do to break that hex is get by St. Cecilia, which won three C-2 titles and finished second in C-1 over the past four seasons before moving to D-1 this season.

What we'll be watching for

Fourth time's a charm?: Ravenna and Centura, long-time rivals, the top two ranked teams in D-1, and the top two seeds in the tournament, have already met three times this season. Ravenna won the first two before Centura returned the favor in subdistricts. Will there be another meeting Saturday for a state title?

New champion: While there's plenty of history in this bracket, none of the schools have won a title in D-1. Elgin Public won a D-1 championship in 1988 before forming a co-op with Pope John in 2009. Ravenna, St. Cecilia and Cedar Catholic have all had great success in C-1 and C-2, and are hoping to add a new letter to the trophy case this year.

