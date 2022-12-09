Crusader girls crush rival Lutheran, improve to 4-0

A 4-0 start to the season feels sweet for first-year coach Scott Klein and Lincoln Christian.

But to get a win over rival and Class C-2 No. 1 Lincoln Lutheran? Even sweeter.

The Crusaders dominated the first half to knock off the Warriors 63-37 at home on Friday night for the first time since December 2020.

“It’s been a long time since our girls have beaten them. They have had our number the last couple of years,” Klein said. “They bought into what we want to do, and it’s fun to watch when we play well.”

And the offense was appealing to watch all night long for the Crusaders. The transition offense converted early and often in the blowout win over Lutheran.

Klein said the fast pace and scoring are something that Christian wants to establish every game.

“We have a goal of scoring 50 points a game,” Klein said. “That’s the pace we want to play at. We want to be in attack mode at all times. We want to apply 94 feet of pressure.”

Kenadee Ailes led the scoring with 22 points, and three other Crusaders reached double figures.

Ailes noted Christian’s experience against the Warriors’ zone from previous matchups.

“We’ve played them so many years, so just reversing the ball and shifting the defense just gave us open looks,” she said. “(The pace) just doesn’t let them get set up in their offense. We are a fast team, so we just push it up and down.”

Christian’s undefeated start to the season may be a surprise to some, especially with the win now over Lutheran.

But with it being so early in the season and a tough stretch of games, Klein is staying grounded.

“It’s still early in the season,” he said. “I knew that we could score it at all levels. We are pretty athletic and pretty deep. We want to pressure teams the entire floor, we want to go on runs. We want to attack, and they did a good job of that tonight.”

Ailes said players want to get to state this season and do their best every day. Klein thinks this team can accomplish those goals because of how well it can score, but also defend.

“I said to them at the beginning of the year this team has the capability to go as far as they want to go,” Klein said. “I tell them every day our goal is to get better every day. And if you win the day, the end of the season will take care of itself.”

Lutheran boys 51, Christian 45: Lincoln Lutheran used a big run at the start of the fourth quarter to pull away and defeat Lincoln Christian 51-45.

Johnny Puelz and Ryan Hager combined to score 21 of their 31 combined points in the second half to help lead the Warriors. An and-one from Puelz with three minutes remaining sealed the win.

Lutheran’s defense stepped up big down the stretch, and timely shots helped them pull away.

Luke Hovendick had 17 points to lead the Crusaders, including a late three-pointer that made it a two-possession game with a minute left.