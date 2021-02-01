Crunching the wild-card numbers in Class A: After the top five, a wild, wild February awaits at least 12 teams

A 7-8 team may win on a Tuesday night, "and you don't play, those three points jump (them) over four or five teams because it's that close from seven to 20, really," Paulson said. "We've got so many of these teams that can move up and down on our schedule, we can move. It's crazy."

Paulson knows firsthand. Not long ago Millard North was about 20th in wild-card points. But as the Mustangs found out, a big weekend can change that in a hurry.

Millard North beat Bellevue West on Friday night and followed with a big road win, 36-31, at previously ranked Lincoln North Star on Saturday. Millard North, now rated in the top 10, is 12th in wild-card points.

North Platte (11-5), Omaha Westside (11-4), Lincoln North Star (8-5), Omaha Marian (7-6), Lincoln High (9-5), Omaha Benson (7-7), Gretna (8-7), Papillion-La Vista (9-6), Bellevue West (10-6) and Bellevue East (8-8) are in position to make moves with a good stretch or a couple of strong weekends. Even Papillion-La Vista South, though 5-11, is showing it shouldn't be slept on following a 49-40 win against Omaha Westside.

Even after district pairings are set Feb. 16, there are key regular-season matchups that week that could greatly alter the race for the lone wild-card spot for state.