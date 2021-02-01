Crunching the wild-card numbers in Class A: After the top five, a wild, wild February awaits at least 12 teams

Chris Paulson teaches mathematics, so he's crunching numbers on a regular basis.
These days, the first-year Millard North girls coach is finding a great use of his math skills in basketball.
"There's definitely some number-crunching going on, especially here late," he said.
Paulson is referring to the wild-card points race in Class A, and even a math whiz would have a tough time trying to figure it out.
Lincoln Pius X (No. 1 in points and No. 1 in the Journal Star's ratings), Lincoln Southwest (No. 2 and No. 4), Millard South (No. 3 and No. 2), Omaha Central (No. 4 and No. 5) and Fremont (No. 5 and No. 3) make up a very strong top five.
A clear top five.
After that, not so clear.
The rest of Class A is taking turns beating each other, and the eyes would tell you that not much separates Nos. 6-10 and beyond. The computers say the same thing.
Kearney (42.2143 in points) and Lincoln East (42.0769) are sixth and seventh, respectively, in the wild-card standings. Nos. 8-17 are not far behind. In fact, Nos. 8-17 are separated by less than one point.
"Wild" may not be a strong enough adjective to describe this wild-card points race as teams try to jockey for the final two host sites, or position themselves for a good landing spot for districts.
A 7-8 team may win on a Tuesday night, "and you don't play, those three points jump (them) over four or five teams because it's that close from seven to 20, really," Paulson said. "We've got so many of these teams that can move up and down on our schedule, we can move. It's crazy."
Paulson knows firsthand. Not long ago Millard North was about 20th in wild-card points. But as the Mustangs found out, a big weekend can change that in a hurry.
Millard North beat Bellevue West on Friday night and followed with a big road win, 36-31, at previously ranked Lincoln North Star on Saturday. Millard North, now rated in the top 10, is 12th in wild-card points.
North Platte (11-5), Omaha Westside (11-4), Lincoln North Star (8-5), Omaha Marian (7-6), Lincoln High (9-5), Omaha Benson (7-7), Gretna (8-7), Papillion-La Vista (9-6), Bellevue West (10-6) and Bellevue East (8-8) are in position to make moves with a good stretch or a couple of strong weekends. Even Papillion-La Vista South, though 5-11, is showing it shouldn't be slept on following a 49-40 win against Omaha Westside.
Even after district pairings are set Feb. 16, there are key regular-season matchups that week that could greatly alter the race for the lone wild-card spot for state.
"It's whoever is playing great that night," Paulson said. "And that is what's really great about it, that's the one thing that I love about the job I have right now is there are no gimmes. You've got to come and play, you've got to come out and execute and you've got have the right game plan."
North Star was on the losing end against Millard North, which followed a close loss to No. 4 Lincoln Southwest a night earlier. The losses dropped the Navigators to 8-5 and 10th in points.
But based on the current climate in Class A, the Navigators are still in the mix for a favorable district spot.
"It is truly anybody's match and I think there are so many teams that have momentum going for them in the right direction," North Star coach Ellen Jorgenson said. "It's fun basketball. It kind of makes the team better prepared and there's no off nights, which I love as a coach and I hope players love and spectators love."
Jorgenson said last weekend's losses were not what the team wanted, but they maybe came at the right time.
"We have a lot of big games for important points coming up," Jorgenson said. "I think it was a good reality check, a gut check for our girls."
Millard North, meanwhile, looks to carry momentum into the final stretch. The Mustangs, who can present matchup challenges with their size and 1-3-1 defense, have won three straight and four of five and sit at 10-7 with games against Lincoln Southwest, Omaha Marian and Kearney coming up.
"Like I told the girls, we don't have to be perfect," Paulson said. "We can go 5-2 or 6-1, you put yourselves in position.
"We've come a long way, we've got a long way to go, but we're definitely excited about the month of February."
