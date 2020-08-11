Crete's Morgan Maly gives back to basketball organization that helped her develop as player

Maly said that while fundamentals such as ball-handling and footwork are often overlooked at the youth level, practicing those skills with the Lasers at a young age helped her grow into the player she is today.

Lasers high school coordinator Tim Barada witnessed that growth firsthand in coaching Maly throughout her time with the Lasers.

“I think the Lasers were just a really good fit for her and that group,” Barada said. “She had the opportunity to go play for a lot of different organizations, but she stayed true to the Lasers knowing we would help her get better.”

In addition to Barada, youth coordinator Andy Markowski and program director Allen Simpson also contributed to the development of not just Maly but other Lasers players as well. As Simpson points out, Lasers alumni might hardly remember the individual wins and losses, instead focusing on the friendships they gained and the lessons they learned.

No player better represents that standard than Maly, whose award money can now help the next generation of Laser players develop their games and make friendships just like she did.

“We first played together when we were in third or fourth grade, and to still have really strong relationships with my teammates and to see what they’re going to do in college is the highlight of being a part of the Lasers,” Maly said. “Just having fun and making memories with those girls has been incredible.”

