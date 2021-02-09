 Skip to main content
Crete's John Larsen notches win No. 626, tying Ken Cook for career girls basketball wins
PREP GIRLS HOOPS

Crete's John Larsen notches win No. 626, tying Ken Cook for career girls basketball wins

  • Updated
Crete vs. Norris girls, 1.16

Crete head coach John Larsen instructs his team during a timeout in the first quarter of a game against Norris in Firth on Jan. 16.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo

John Larsen is now in the company of Ken Cook.

Larsen picked up career win No. 626 on Tuesday night as Class B No. 3 Crete topped Platteview 50-38 in Springfield. Larsen is now tied with Cook, the retired Adams/Freeman coach, for the state record for career girls basketball wins.

Already a member of the Nebraska High School Hall of Fame, Larsen won 560 games over a 31-year run with Lincoln Southeast, which included 29 straight winning seasons, 25 straight state tournament appearances and nine Class A state championships.

After some time away from the sideline, Crete hired Larsen in the summer of 2018. He led the Cardinals to a Class B state runner-up finish in his first season there, and a state championship in his second season.

Crete is 18-2 this season.

The first shot at breaking Cook's record will come Friday when Crete hosts Aurora.

Retired Omaha Marian coach Jim Miller won 619 games. Russ Ninemire is No. 4 on the all-time wins list with 606 victories. The longtime Sandy Creek coach is currently guiding the DC West girls program.

Cook retired in 2009 after compiling a 626-147 record coaching girls basketball. He was 732-234 overall.

 

