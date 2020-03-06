Crete's Morgan Maly named Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year
View Comments

Crete's Morgan Maly named Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Crete vs. Lincoln Christian, 1.9

Crete's Morgan Maly (30) looks for an open teammate as she's defended by Lincoln Christian's Makylee Ailes (5) in the first half on Jan. 9 at Lincoln Christian.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

Crete's Morgan Maly was named the Nebraska Gatorade girls basketball player of the year Friday.

The 6-foot-1 senior is having her best season on the prep hardwood, averaging 19.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.9 assists per game.

Maly, who also maintains a 4.1 grade-point average in the classroom, has been the catalyst of the Cardinals' run to two straight Class B state tournaments.

Maly's season included a school-record 38 points at Blair. She also scored 36 against Hastings and 36 against Lincoln Christian.

Maly was named to the Journal Star's Super-State first team as a junior.

 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News