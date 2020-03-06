Crete's Morgan Maly named Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year

Crete's Morgan Maly was named the Nebraska Gatorade girls basketball player of the year Friday.
The 6-foot-1 senior is having her best season on the prep hardwood, averaging 19.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.9 assists per game.
You have free articles remaining.
Maly, who also maintains a 4.1 grade-point average in the classroom, has been the catalyst of the Cardinals' run to two straight Class B state tournaments.
Maly's season included a school-record 38 points at Blair. She also scored 36 against Hastings and 36 against Lincoln Christian.
Maly was named to the Journal Star's Super-State first team as a junior.