Crete's Morgan Maly named Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year

Crete's Morgan Maly was named the Nebraska Gatorade girls basketball player of the year Friday.

The 6-foot-1 senior is having her best season on the prep hardwood, averaging 19.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.9 assists per game.

Maly, who also maintains a 4.1 grade-point average in the classroom, has been the catalyst of the Cardinals' run to two straight Class B state tournaments.

Maly's season included a school-record 38 points at Blair. She also scored 36 against Hastings and 36 against Lincoln Christian.

Maly was named to the Journal Star's Super-State first team as a junior.